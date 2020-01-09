The Roller-coaster rivalry Continues

East Surry’s Brooke Gammons (25) shoots over Central defender Brooklyn Lester (10) in the Lady Cards’ 42-34 win over the Golden Eagles. Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Neither East Surry nor Surry Central’s girls’ teams have been able to gain a definitive edge over the other as of late.

From 2017 to the present day, the Cardinals and Eagles have faced-off six times. Not once in that span has one team defeated the other on the road. Wednesday’s match-up continued that trend as East Surry avenged a New Year’s Eve loss to Central by besting the Eagles in Pilot Mountain, 42-34.

For the second night in a row, Surry Central trailed for most of the game before mounting a comeback in the second half. Unlike Wednesday’s loss to West Stokes, the Eagles actually took the lead by outscoring East Surry 12-0 in the final 6:14 of the third quarter. East turned the tables by holding Central to just three points in the fourth quarter.

The game looked as if it might mirror the shooting struggles of the first encounter as the score sat at 1-1 for more than four minutes of the quarter. The Cards’ Dasia Lambert and Kylie Bruner each scored a field goal to take a 5-1 lead. With 1:33 left to play, Central’s Jaylyn Templeton scored in the paint and then stole the Cardinal inbound before passing to Brooklyn Lester under the basket.

The action picked up after the teams combined for 13 points in the final 1:33 after scoring a combined six in the first 6:27 after tip-off. East (5-2) led 11-8 after the first quarter and extended its lead in the second quarter on a post-up from Kate Parks and a 3-pointer from Cadence Lawson.

Free-throw shooting was a common theme in the game. East Surry finished 11-for-25 (44.0 percent) from the line and Central went 12-for-23 (52.2 percent)

After Brooklyn Lester scored on the first possession of the quarter, Central (7-6) only scored from the free-throw line up until Lester scored another field goal in the final minute. East hit two 3-pointers, two 2-pointers and four free throws in the second to take a 25-18 lead at the half.

East Surry’s biggest lead was 11 and came when Lambert hit her first triple of the game and Morgan Smith followed it up with a layup. After this, the Cardinals’ offensive possessions ended with turnovers, offensive fouls, or after one shot that was usually rebounded by the Eagles. Megan Atkins sparked a 12-0 run by Central while East struggled to score.

Mia McMillen scored eight of her team-high 14 points in the third quarter. Lester, who tied McMillen with 14 points for the Eagles, added a field goal on the third-quarter run as the Lady Eagles took a 31-30 lead.

East Surry rectified the third-quarter lapse by packing the lane and forcing Central to shoot outside in the fourth. The Eagles attempted 10 3-pointers in the game and failed to make one. This was just the third game all season that Central failed to make at least three shots from beyond the arc.

Lambert’s second 3-pointer of the night ended the nearly eight-minute scoring drought. Smith and Kylie Bruner each added a free throw and Lawson a field goal in the paint as East went on a 7-0 run. Lester hit a free throw to end the run, but East went on to outscore Surry Central 12-3 in the fourth to win the game 42-34.

East Surry has now won four-of-five games dating back to December 26. Surry Central dropped its second-straight game and moves to 1-5 on the road this season.

East Surry scoring: Lambert 9, Lawson 8, Smith 7, Bruner 7, Gammons 5, Parks 5, Rosie Craven 1.

Surry Central scoring: Lester 14, McMillen 14, Martha Antunez 2, Atkins 2, Templeton 2.

