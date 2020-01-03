Slow start dooms Bears

A transition layup from Kaleb Morrison (4) sparked a late run by the Granite Bears in Thursday’s game. Cory Smith | The News

A slow start ultimately doomed Mount Airy in the Bears’ first game of the new year.

The Granite Bears struggled to convert early against the visiting Eagles of East Forsyth. After three single-digit quarters, Mount Airy found new life and dropped 19 points in the final 4:56 of the game.

The Eagles’ lead was too much, however, as Mount Airy had just 17 points heading into the fourth and trailed by as many as 25. East Forsyth came away with the win, 47-36, to get the team’s first win of the season.

One player Mount Airy was very familiar with was East’s Zyun Reeves. The 6-foot-7 junior had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds in the 2018 Frank Spencer Holiday Classic Pepsi Bracket Championship, a game that the Eagles won 59-47 over Mount Airy.

Reeves was a force on both ends of the floor in Thursday’s game. The junior scored a game-high 13 points, grabbed nine boards and blocked seven shots. Reeves’ presence on the court forced Mount Airy out of the lane, limiting offensive opportunities in the paint as well as making second-chance points nearly impossible.

Jordan Newsome, who led the Bears with 10 points, scored all of the team’s points in the opening quarter. Newsome knocked down a 3-pointer on a pass from Dre Dobson after East Forsyth started with a 5-0 run. Newsome added two free throws later in the quarter.

Mount Airy was held scoreless in the first 3:07 of the first quarter as well as the final 3:23. The Bears had five first-quarter turnovers and were out-rebounded 9-6. Grant Routh had the Bears’ only offensive rebound of the quarter, coming with 10 seconds left.

After scoring the first two points of the second quarter, Reeves headed to the bench with two fouls. A triple from Brooks Sizemore and a pair of free throws from Newsome cut the lead to just five. With Reeves out of the game, Mount Airy briefly held the height advantage with Routh and Peyton Harmon on the floor.

The Granite Bears cut the lead to 17-15 thanks to a 3-pointer from Holden Poindexter and two free throws from Jaedon Hill. The Eagles pulled ahead 22-15 by scoring five points in the final 24 seconds of the half.

East Forsyth was held to eight points in the third quarter, their fewest of any quarter in Thursday’s game. The rebounding battle was tied 8-8 in the quarter, and each team had two blocks as well. The stats were even, but the scoring was not. Mount Airy scored just two points in the third quarter, with both coming from Sizemore free throws.

Things went from bad to worse for the home team when the Eagles began the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run. By the time Mount Airy scored its first field goal of the second half, the East lead had climbed to 19 points. East Forsyth responded to Mount Airy’s basket, a fast-break layup by Kaleb Morrison, by extending the lead to its largest margin of the night at 46-21.

Something changed with Mount Airy with 2:16 left in the game. Down 25 points, Sizemore hit a 3-pointer and the Bears immediately went into a full-court press. All of a sudden, the Bears were getting steals and converting basket-after-basket.

After scoring just 17 points in the first three quarters, Mount Airy scored 15 points in the final 2:16 of the game. The Granite Bears finished the game on a 15-1 run, with East Forsyth’s only points coming from the charity stripe.

East may have won the first meeting between the teams, but Bryan Hayes’ Bears look to carry the momentum into the next meeting with the Eagles on January 8.

Scoring

Mount Airy: Newsome 10, Sizemore 8, Caden Fitzgibbons 6, Hill 5, Poindexter 5, Morrison 2

East Forsyth: Reeves 13, Ty Lyles 10, Will Rhodes 7, Jordan Timmons 5, Brion Jones 3, Tyler Williams 3, Asaiah Leggett 3

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

