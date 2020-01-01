Lady Eagles grind out victory over East

The Lady Cardinals’ Cadence Lawson goes up for a shot against Surry Central defender Brooklyn Lester during Tuesday’s non-conference game between the schools. Lawson scored 12 of her team’s 21 points. John Cate | The News

DOBSON — Surry Central fans might want to remember it as a strong defensive effort by their Lady Eagles. Everyone else will leave them with their memories.

The Lady Eagles did indeed shut down East Surry in a rare New Year’s Eve high school basketball game on Tuesday afternoon, leading wire-to-wire in handing the Lady Cardinals their second loss of the season, 30-21. But it happened in an unlovely game where both teams struggled to make a basket and made the kinds of mistakes one would expect from a team playing on a holiday.

“I thought we played exceptional team defense,” said Central head coach Mandy Holt, who was pleased that her team forced East to play outside its comfort zone. “They were a little bigger inside. Both teams were working inside and I thought we took care of business there.

“We took care of their leading scorers and tried to make them do some different things, and I think the biggest difference was that we out-hustled them.”

East Surry (3-2) went 0-for-8 at the free-throw line in the opening period, and didn’t score until Dasia Lambert stole the ball in the frontcourt and took it the other way for a layup. This happened at the 5:18 mark of the second quarter. Fortunately for her team, Central wasn’t doing much better at putting the ball in the basket, and Lambert’s score made it 7-2. Unfortunately for East Surry, the Lady Eagles raced the other way after the score and Jordan Westmoreland hit a short jumper. Then no one on either team scored for more than three minutes before Westmoreland hit another shot. East Surry trailed by a dozen before Cadence Lawson scored on an stickback and got the and-one with 15 seconds left in the first half, making it 14-5 at the break.

The grinding nature of the game continued into the second half. Only four baskets were scored, two by Central’s Mia McMillen, one by teammate Megan Atkins finishing a fastbreak, and one by the Lady Cardinals’ Kylie Bruner. East head coach Caleb Gilley responded to his team’s poor shooting by having them attack the basket, and this worked as his team went 6-for-8 at the charity stripe in the third quarter. Lawson made two free throws with 59 seconds left in the period to pull her team within 21-13 after three.

Both teams continued to struggle with their shooting in the fourth quarter. In fact, no field goals were made by either team between Atkins’ layup at the 5:31 mark of the third and a putback by Lawson with four seconds left in the game. Other than that, the fourth quarter turned into a battle of free-throw shooting.

Surry Central (6-4) went to the line three times in the first 1:36 of the fourth quarter and made just two of six to extend its lead back to 10. East didn’t score until Lawson made two free throws with 4:03 remaining, putting the score at 24-15. Central kept struggling to run its offense or make free throws, and Brooke Gammons made both ends of a one-and-one with 66 seconds to play, making the score 25-17.

Gilley tried to extend the game by having the Lady Cardinals foul, and East played some excellent defense that made the hosts struggle to get the ball inbounds. However, his team still couldn’t make any shots. Atkins and Carlie Via both made two free throws in the final 42 seconds, a period which saw East make 2-of-4 free throws before Lawson scored right before the buzzer.

One Central player who did have her game was Westmoreland, who was back at full strength after being hampered by illness for a few games. She had six points, but dominated inside with 13 rebounds. McMillen added seven points, six rebounds and three steals. Atkins led the Lady Eagles in scoring with nine points. Central won the game despite shooting 28 percent from the field (8-for-29), and missing a dozen free throws (14-26). Neither team made a single 3-pointer.

For East Surry, Lawson presented matchup problems for Central and led her team by scoring 12 of their 21 points. Lambert, who was a focal point of Holt’s defense, never scored again after getting the Lady Cardinals’ first two of the game. Morgan Smith, who was 4-for-6 at the line for all her points, was East Surry’s second-leading scorer.

East will stay on the road for its next game, on Friday night at Davie County. Central, which won its fourth straight game, also hits the road that day. The Lady Eagles will began a three-game road trip at Walkertown.

