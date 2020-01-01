Cards pull away late to down Central

East Surry’s Will Hiatt pulls up and decides what to do next against Surry Central defender Avery Wilmoth (12). John Cate | The News

DOBSON — No one expected Surry Central to do much against visiting East Surry in a New Year’s Eve afternoon showdown, but for a while, the Golden Eagles made it very interesting against a deep and athletic Cardinals squad.

High-flying East Surry, which became one of the last teams in the state to begin its basketball season due to having a roster full of football players who won a state championship, outscored their hosts 28-13 in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a 75-57 victory that allows the Cardinals to head into the New Year with a perfect 4-0 record.

East Surry started and finished the game well, but the middle quarters belonged to the host Golden Eagles, a young team still looking for a spark after winning just once in November and December. But Central, which has just one senior on a roster with seven sophomores and two freshmen, may have found something positive from their strong third quarter against the Cardinals.

Central had whittled a big East lead down to 10 at halftime, and after the teams went up and down the floor a few times and scored seven points each, the Cards led 44-24 with six minutes left in the third. Here, the home team made a move that began when Nolan McMillen drew a foul and made two free throws at the 5:51 mark. The Eagles got defensive stops on East’s next two offensive possessions and capitalized by getting a short jumper from Levi Coe and then a reverse layup from Jacob Mitchell to pull within 44-40, as close as it had been since late in the first quarter.

The Cardinals continued to struggle on offense for a time, and after Central came up empty on two straight possessions, the Eagles sliced the deficit to two after Mitchell stole the ball, drew a foul, and made two free throws at the 3:50 mark of the third. A Will Hiatt basket for East was followed by two free throws from Avery Wilmoth before Derek Sutterby made one-of-two at the line for the Cardinals to give them a 47-44 lead with a quarter remaining.

A silver lining for East Surry was that head coach Marty Behrens had been able to rest several of his starters for much of the third quarter and still hang on to a narrow lead. He put everyone back in to start the fourth, and they helped the Cardinals regain control for good.

It started with Landon Stevens drawing a foul and making two free throws after just 16 seconds of play. Coe was able to answer with two of his own, but when Kyler Jessup and then Landon Stevens hit back-to-back 3-pointers within 25 seconds, the visitors had the lead up to 56-46 with 6:19 to play. This was part of a 13-2 run for East Surry that included another three from Quincy Smith later on. When Central’s Brady Woods scored on a baseline jumper to end the run at the 3:28 mark, the Cardinals were up 63-50. Stevens hit another three later on, and Jefferson Boaz had a dunk after getting the ball uncontested near the basket.

The end of the game was much the same as how it started. East Surry took an early 7-2 lead and Central head coach Myles Wilmoth expended two time-outs in the first 54 seconds to talk things over with his team. The Eagles responded well, going on a 10-4 run that included strong play by Woods, Coe and Christian Robinson, the latter of whom hit a three-footer with 3:20 left in the first to gave Central its only lead of the game, at 12-11.

Forty seconds later, Boaz hit a 3-pointer from the left wing, and East Surry would never trail again. In fact, this sparked a 14-0 Cardinal run to end the first quarter. Smith hit another three, while Stephen Gosnell scored twice in transition. The quarter ended with the visitors on top 25-12.

McMillen and Avery Wilmoth both hit 3-pointers early in the second quarter before Dillon Mosely hit one for East. Then Wilmoth and McMillen dialed long distance again in reverse order, pulling the Eagles within 28-25 with 3:19 remaining in the first half. Smith responded with a trey and a short shoot for the Cards, and two baskets from Boaz later on helped East push the lead back to 37-27 by halftime.

Coe, who often found soft spots in the Cardinal defense, led Central with 14 points. McMillen and Wilmoth each had 11, and Mitchell scored nine.

For East Surry, Boaz had 25 points, Smith 18 and Stevens 10. Mosely added eight.

The Cardinals, who have won all four of their games by double-digits, will get a test on Friday night when they travel to 4A Davie County (8-3). Central will travel to Western Piedmont 2A rival Walkertown that evening.

28-point fourth quarter helps East improve to 4-0