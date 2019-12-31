A mixed bag of gifts for MCA

Millennium’s Madison Maurer (32) goes into the lane against a South Stokes defense which is about to collapse on her defensively during Friday’s championship game of the MCA Christmas Classic. John Cate | The News

It was a split decision for both Millennium Charter Academy basketball teams during the school’s MCA Christmas Classic showcase last Thursday and Friday.

The MCA Christmas Classic was one of a number of Christmas events being held at the end of last week, most of them starting on the day after the holiday. Millennium invited some other charter schools from the area, along with the South Stokes women’s team, to compete in the two-day event.

The Lions’ men faced Cornerstone Charter Academy of Greensboro on Thursday. Millennium had already lost to the Cardinals earlier in the month, and did so again, 70-36. This put them into the consolation game on Friday, where they faced another team they had taken it on the chin against, North Carolina Leadership Academy of Kernersville. NCLA had beaten the Lions by 20 points on Dec. 9 and by 11 points eight days later, but the third time was the charm for Millennium, which took third place in the Classic with a decisive 60-43 victory.

The win was only the second of the season for the Lions, who had lost eight in a row before beating NCLA. Both teams started slowly, with Millennium up 6-5 after a quarter of play and 17-13 at halftime. However, the Lions took control in the second half and eventually pulled away late in the game by making their free throws. A 29-point fourth quarter saw the home team pull away.

Millennium held the Falcons (6-12) to just 33 percent shooting in the game and forced 15 turnovers.

In Thursday’s opener, the Lions had hung in with Cornerstone (6-3) during the opening period, which ended with the visiting Cardinals leading 18-16. But Millennium was unable to keep up for the rest of the game.

The ladies’ version of the tournament went the other way around, with the Lady Lions (7-8) actually reaching the championship game. However, they had to play a much larger traditional school in South Stokes, and dropped Friday’s final, 51-27.

The MCA women faced a familiar foe in Thursday’s opener. The Lady Lions had opened their season with a three-point win over Carter G. Woodson back on Nov. 7. Woodson, a charter school in Winston-Salem, was back in town for the Classic, and this time, the Lady Lions dominated, winning 41-19.

The win put them into the finals against the Lady Sauras (7-4), who were an NCHSAA 2A school as recently as two years ago. Millennium, a school only in its first year as an NCHSAA member, competed for a while but was eventually worn down by South Stokes.

The games were the final ones of the 2019 calendar year for Millennium in basketball. The Lions are about halfway through their season, competing as an independent against other charter schools, independent private schools, and a few 1A traditional teams. Both Millennium teams will return to action on Jan. 3 at home against South Stokes, and then travel to North Stokes three days later.

