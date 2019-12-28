Hounds win in reunion with King

Chase Swartz handles the ball near the top of the key late in Saturday’s win over West Forsyth in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic. John Cate | The News

Chase Swartz handles the ball near the top of the key late in Saturday's win over West Forsyth in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic. North Surry's Nick Badgett goes into the lane against three West Forsyth defenders during Saturday's overtime victory for the Greyhounds at North Forsyth's Cartwright Gym. Badgett led his team with 23 points, including seven of North's 13 points in the overtime.

WINSTON-SALEM — Two teams that were trying to come out with a positive ending to their time at the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic met on Saturday morning. Both sides wished it didn’t have to come at the other’s expense.

The consolation-round game in the Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine bracket pitted North Surry against West Forsyth in a game that saw former Greyhound head coach Kevin King direct the Titans against his former team. King, who coached North to the 2A state championship game in 2017, left North after the following season to be the top assistant to Howard West at West Forsyth, a school much closer to his home. When Coach West resigned after just one season, King was elevated to head coach last spring.

Several of the current North Surry seniors played on the Hounds’ varsity squad as sophomores, and their former coach congratulated each of them after the Hounds pulled out a 73-68 overtime victory over King’s rebuilding Titans, who fell to 1-12.

West Forsyth sent the game into overtime during an agonizing sequence for North fans on the final possession of regulation time. With the Hounds clinging to a narrow lead for most of the fourth quarter, King had his team start fouling early on, and North cooperated by usually making just one of two free throws. The Titans trailed just 60-58 after Nick Badgett missed the second of his two shots with 30 seconds remaining.

West Forsyth brought the ball up and took three 3-pointers from different spots on the floor in an effort to take the lead, but misfired every time. However, the Titans rebounded every miss. The last one came with one second left, when Kris Mickens grabbed the ball and shot from close range to tie the game.

The overtime found both teams tired after three days of basketball, but a few of the Hounds’ shooters still had their legs. Brett Johnson hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the 3:07 mark of the extra session. West tied it again exactly one minute later, when Jake Hill made one of two at the line, but teammate C.J. Smith rebounded the miss and stuck it back.

Unimpressed, Badgett, who led North with 23 points, stuck a three off the right wing with 1:31 to give the Hounds the lead for good. At the 1:02 mark, the senior stole the ball, went in for the basket, and drew a foul for the and-one. This gave North a cushion, and West never again made it a one-possession game. Three of four free throws from Jahreece Lynch in the final 20 seconds locked it up.

The win improves North Surry to 6-3 on the season.

In fairness to West Forsyth, the Titans have faced a very difficult early-season slate and had scored their first win on Friday, when they held off Carver for a 68-62 victory. With West coming in on a high note, while North Surry had dropped a 61-59 heartbreaker to South Stokes on day two of the tournament, the Titans had high hopes to make it two in a row.

The Hounds sent a quick early message that any plans West Forsyth had of a renaissance to their season would not come easily. North Surry came out on fire, bombing in four 3-pointers in a 27-point opening period. Johnson dialed long distance twice, with Badgett and Clay Tompkins each hitting one. The Titans’ Parker Nelson responded with three treys of his own, but he was about the only one hitting first West in a first quarter that ended with the Hounds up by nine.

Johnson and Chase Swartz both hit threes in a second quarter where the pace slowed down, but North Surry maintained its edge and carried a 43-33 lead into the break.

West Forsyth made its move in the third quarter. The Hounds managed just two baskets in the period, threes from Kolby Watson and Swartz, while the Titans were able to hit from anywhere on the court, finally tying the game at 49 with 31 seconds left in the quarter on a 3-pointer by Beckner. Making matters worse, Lynch had taken a hard fall moments before and had to be taken back to the locker room for examination. Fortunately for the Hounds, he was able to return midway through the fourth quarter.

The Titans took the lead on a short jumper by Bralen Morris with 6:12 to play, but North’s James McCreary took it back with 4:33 to play when he hit from the right baseline to put the Hounds ahead 53-52. After Badgett turned a steal into an and-one layup at the other end with 3:23 remaining, it looked like North might hang on in regulation, but the Hounds missed just enough free throws to keep West’s hopes alive.

Johnson had 15 points for North Surry. Lynch and Swartz added nine each, with Carson Hawks scoring seven. Smith led West Forsyth with 16 points.

The Hounds will host Carver on Jan. 3, 2020 to resume conference play.

