Lady Cats streamroll North Surry

Every team has one of those nights during the season when the best course of action might just be to take the game tape and burn it.

No one would blame North Surry if it felt that way after Friday night’s loss in its Western Piedmont Athletic Conference opener.

The Lady Hounds had every reason to expect a stiff challenge from a West Stokes team that has started the season very well, but didn’t give themselves a chance by starting the game poorly, missing an opportunity to get back into the game later in the first half, and getting pounded on the glass all night en route to a 55-32 loss.

North Surry (1-5, 0-1 WPAC) dug itself a 16-1 hole in the first 5:43 of the contest and didn’t score from the field until just 82 seconds remained in the opening period. The Lady Hounds held West Stokes scoreless for more than six minutes bridging the first and second quarters, but managed just five points during that time and still trailed by 11 points by the time the Lady Cats broke out of their slump. That was as close as they would get the rest of the night.

The biggest issue for North was its failure to defend the perimeter against the visitors, who improved to 3-1 on the season with the win. Hannah Spainhour hit three 3-pointers for West in the first quarter alone. Meanwhile, the Lady Hounds were having problems getting anything in the basket. North Surry shot 1-for-7 from the free-throw line in the opening period and was even worse from the field, not scoring a basket until Callie Allen hit a short jumper late in the quarter.

Thanks to the long period of time in which it held West scoreless, North outscored West Stokes 12-9 in the second quarter to trail just 28-15 at halftime, but the Lady Cats stretched it out again after the break, with a 3-pointer from Bree Spainhour to open the third quarter, followed by a layup from Emma Santoro, who dominated the paint all night. She scored three baskets inside in the period, while Hannah Spainhour got to the free-throw line multiple times and made four of six charity tosses. West led by as many as 19 in the third quarter and was up 43-26 going to the final eight minutes.

North did no better in the fourth quarter and spent much of the final period down by more than 20 points.

The game was the first for the Lady Cats against a fellow 2A school. Despite West Stokes’ run to the regional finals in football, the women have been playing since before Thanksgiving, going 2-1 against 4A teams in the Mary Garber Invitational last month. However, their game at North was West’s first game since Nov. 27. West is likely to hold a top-10 ranking in the MaxPreps’ 2A ratings when they are eligible to be rated. They will travel to North Stokes on Monday night.

Hannah Spainhour and Santoro led the Lady Cats with 18 points each. Bree Spainhour added eight.

Allen led the Lady Hounds with 10 points. Shelnutt had seven and no one else on the team had more than four.

North Surry will visit Surry Central on Friday night, Dec. 20.

