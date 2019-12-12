Lady Eagles smother Elkin

DOBSON — Mandy Holt could scarcely conceal her disappointment with her team’s free-throw shooting and defense in the Lady Eagles’ last outing.
She had a little more to smile about on Wednesday night, when Surry Central hosted Elkin and shut down the Lady Elks en route to a 57-26 blowout.
“It was a well-rounded game, everybody contributed in one way or another, either on the defensive or offensive end, and those games are always fun,” said Holt. “It was just nice for us to get back into the win column, because we have a big game coming up Friday night.”
The Lady Eagles (2-3 overall) took the lead after just 18 seconds on a 3-pointer by Megan Atkins from the left baseline and held it for the rest of the night. Elkin managed just six points in the first half, getting two first-quarter baskets from Katie Kellam and two free throws from Audrey Jennings on a foul right before the halftime buzzer. Everything else favored the home team.
Central went after Elkin (1-3) with pressure defense starting early in the game, and it paid off almost immediately, with a teammate stripping a Elk in the backcourt and flipping the ball to Jordan Westmoreland, who scored at the 6:51 mark to make it 5-0 and force Elkin coach Brent Poplin into an immediate time-out. Kellam scored the next two points to get the Lady Elks on the board, but Westmoreland answered with two free throws and then finished a break started by a blocked shot from Mia McMillen. Then McMillen stole the ball, took it the length of the court for a basket, drawing contact on the way in for the and-one. Central’s Jaylyn Templeton and Kellam traded baskets as the Lady Eagles led 14-4 after a quarter.
The Lady Elks couldn’t find the basket in the second quarter, as Central’s defense continued to harass them into turnovers and steals. Jennings and teammate Lindsey Edwards could get the ball up the court, but the other Elkin players seemed befuddled by the quick hands of the Lady Eagles. Brittany Frausto led the Central larceny brigade with five steals on the night, and there were even more deflections.
Fortunately for Elkin, the Lady Eagles struggled with shooting the ball and scored just 11 points in the quarter themselves, ending the first half with a commanding 25-6 lead.
The first half had seen the home team have success inside, with Westmoreland leading the team with eight points, all from in the paint or at the line. Elkin seemed to adjust its defense after the break, and challenge the Lady Eagles to hit from outside. However, Central proved equal to the challenge, knocking down five 3-pointers in the second half. Megan Atkins had three, McMillen two, and the team hit several other jump shots after getting the Elkin defense to collapse on Templeton and Westmoreland inside.
Jennings, who led the Lady Elks with 12 points, tried to keep Elkin in the game by scoring herself and creating opportunities for her teammates, but they continued to be plagues with turnovers. Central built its lead to 26, at 40-14, after three quarters of play and led by as many as 33 before the game came to a conclusion.
Central made 12 of 17 free throws on the night, a welcome change from the team’s anemic performance in last week’s 46-43 loss to Mount Airy, where the Lady Eagles shot just 7-for-23 from the line.
“One thing I was very placed with tonight was our free-throw percentage,” said Holt. “In that game at Mount Airy, if we would have just made a couple more free throws, we would have won the game.
Atkins led Central with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. McMillen added 16 and Westmoreland had 10 points to go with three rebounds and two steals. Templeton had four steals, and Frausto had five points to go with her five steals.
Jennings had 12 points and Kellam seven for Elkin.
The Lady Eagles will host defending Western Piedmont 2A champion Forbush (4-1) on Friday night. Elkin hosts Starmount (1-3) that evening.
In the men’s game, the Buckin’ Elks held off Surry Central for an 80-77 overtime win. Full results were not available by press time.