Lady Eagles tripped, but Bears sweep N. Wilkes

SPARTA — The Alleghany High School women’s basketball team came into the season with high expectations and have so far lived up to them, squashing their first two opponents by 42 and then 26 points before hosting Surry Central on Wednesday night.

If there’s any solace for the Lady Eagles, they can at least say they did better than that.

The Trojans (3-0) pulled out to a lead on Central in the third quarter, when they pumped in 27 points to take a double-digit lead, and Central was never able to catch back up, falling 63-45 to take their first loss of the season.

The Lady Eagles, who opened with a loss to North Wilkes and then defeated Wilkes Central before Thanksgiving, trailed just 26-23 at halftime, but Alleghany’s big third quarter was too much to overcome, as the Trojans built their led up to 53-38. Central got the home team back under control in the fourth quarter, but scored just eight points themselves.

Mia McMillen led the Lady Eagles with 18 points. Jordan Westmoreland added 10, Megan Atkins seven, and Ariel Holt six. McMillen and Westmoreland also led Central in rebounding, grabbing sic and five boards, respectively, with Brooklyn Lester getting four.

It won’t get any easier for Central on Friday night, when the Lady Eagles travel to undefeated Mount Airy.

Bears sweep North Wilkes

HAYS — It was a second straight night of nothing but victories for Mount Airy basketball, this time on the road.

The Granite Bear men fell behind by seven points early in the game and trailed for much of the night, but found the offensive punch that head coach Bryan Hayes had been searching for and stormed back for a 59-47 victory on Wednesday night.

The win came less than 24 hours after a grueling 49-45 win over Starmount in which the Bears had held off the Rams with a furious defensive effort, but they did the same thing a day later, holding the Vikings to just 18 second-half points and improving to 2-1 on the season.

Peyton Harmon led Mount Airy with 13 points. Jordan Newsome and Caden Fitzgibbons added 11 each and Brooks Sizemore tallied 10.

Earlier in the evening, the Lady Bears improved to 4-0 with a 53-44 victory over North Wilkes. The win is arguably the most impressive to date for Mount Airy, as North Wilkes (4-2) was rated as the second-best 2A team in the state by MaxPreps coming in, albeit with many teams not eligible to be ranked yet.

Addie Phipps led the Lady Bears with 12 points, and Kylie Hollingsworth added 11.