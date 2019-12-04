Mount Airy improves to 3-0

The Lady Bears’ Addie Phipps (33) brings the ball up against Starmount defender Nadia Rucker. John Cate | The News

It isn’t likely to go on the highlight reel when the Lady Bears’ season is complete, but there are a lot worse things than being 3-0 to start the season.

Mount Airy used a 15-3 run in the second quarter to build a 14-point lead on visiting Starmount, but then seemed to play the rest of the game on cruise control. The Lady Bears were able to up the intensity when needed, however, and pulled away late to take a 60-43 victory on Tuesday night.

“We talked about at halftime how our energy level was lacking, and maybe it was because we were coming off a long break for the holiday,” said Mount Airy coach Angela Mayfield. “We knew Starmount was much improved, and I thought they did a nice job offensively to take advantage of our weaknesses. Finally some shots started falling and we pulled away. But we need to get better defensively.”

The Lady Bears (3-0 overall) led from wire to wire, but were never able to put away the Lady Rams, who were beginning their season with the contest. A 13-5 run in the fourth quarter gave the Lady Bears a 19-point lead before Starmount scored the last basket of the night. However, for most of the night, the lead went between eight and 14 points, with Mount Airy never quite able to deliver the knockout blow against a Starmount team that competed all evening.

Ultimately the decision came in the second quarter. The Lady Rams were within two points at 14-12 after a basket by sophomore Emily Brewer with 7:09 left in the first half. However, Mount Airy’s Sofia Stafford answered with a 14-footer off a rebound, and on the next two trips down, Addie Phipps and then Kylie Hollingsworth hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Mount Airy up by 10. Starmount coach Nicole Pardue called a quick time-out, but the lead eventually reached 14 when Phipps hit another three.

The Lady Rams refused to fold, however. They responded with a 9-1 run of their own, including a 3-pointer from Maddie Norman and baskets from K.G. White and Olivia Gwyn, and got within six before Morgan Mayfield scored on consecutive possessions for the home team. Mount Airy led 33-23 at intermission.

Starmount whittled the lead to eight a few times in the third quarter, but couldn’t get any closer. Mount Airy got it back to 14 on a 3-pointer from Phipps at the 4:20 mark, but then had another defensive lapse and let Brewer hit one at the other end to make it 45-34. Both teams struggled from the field for the rest of the period and it was 47-36 going to the fourth quarter.

The younger Mayfield delivered the killing blows for the Lady Rams in a 30-second span around the two-minute mark. Morgan sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 2:06 left and then hit a 15-foot jumper at 1:35 after a defensive stop, making it 57-41.

Coach Mayfield was glad to get the win, but disappointed her team didn’t play better, especially in the first quarter.

“I’ll give them credit. I thought they came out a little more ready to play than we did,” said Mayfield. “We just weren’t doing the things that are typical Lady Bear basketball, and we have a lot of thinks to work on.”

Phipps led the Lady Bears with 15 points, followed by Mayfield and Hollingsworth with 14 each. Gwyn led Starmount with 12, followed by Tanna Sagraves with seven and Brewer with six.

