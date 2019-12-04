Bears’ defense smothers Rams

Mount Airy’s Caden Fitzgibbons reaches out to knock the ball away from Starmount’s J. Max Swaim during Tuesday night’s Bear victory. John Cate | The News

Coming into the season with a group of players who had never all played together as a team, Bryan Hayes told his Granite Bears that defense would have to be their calling card.

On Tuesday night, the team showed that they’re getting their coach’s message.

Mount Airy played hard on the defensive end for 48 minutes, made some key steals and altered some shots, and came back from an early deficit to upend Starmount 49-45 for the team’s first victory of the 2019-20 men’s basketball season.

“I thought our defense was tremendous tonight,” said Hayes, whose team evened its record at 1-1. “We held (Starmount guard) Eric Wiles to two, which is very difficult to do. Caden Fitzgibbons had I don’t know how many steals in that ballgame. He was everywhere.

“We just have to buy into the idea of working your tail off, playing hard and getting after it defensive. We think if we can do those things, then basketball becomes easy because we can get some run-out situations.”

The game was actually decided by the Bears’ furious defense and hustle in the early part of the game, when the team was behind for nearly the entire time. Mount Airy was shooting poorly, getting just two field goals in the entire first quarter and trailing 11-6 after the Rams got a short jumper from big man Denver Stokes and a 3-pointer from Alex Armstrong in the final minute of the first quarter.

The score was 13-8 a few minutes into the second, when the Bears’ already stingy defense turned it up a notch. Mount Airy went on an 11-0 run, taking the lead for the first time when Brooks Sizemore ran down a free ball at halfcourt and drove it to the basket for a layup and a 15-13 lead. Baskets from Grant Routh and Jordan Newsome followed to put the home team up by six before Starmount closed it back to 19-17 at the half with late baskets from Xavier King and Trey Dezern.

The third quarter was a seesaw affair in which the Rams briefly regained the lead at 28-27 following a steal in the frontcourt and a drive to the basket by Dezern at the 2:41 mark, but Newsome answered with a 3-pointer at the other end. The Bears led until the final seconds of the fourth quarter, when Stokes scored on a free throw and then a layup after his teammate rebounded a missed free throw and fed it back to him.

In the huddle going into the fourth quarter with the score tied at 34, the coaches got on the Bears’ inside players about letting the Rams, who have four players at 6’3” or taller, push them around, and demanded that they be more physical.

They responded, and also got the job on the offensive end. Newsome, who led Mount Airy with 13 points, scored 51 seconds into the final period to put his team in front for good. After a stop at the other end, Jaedon Hill drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Then Sizemore hit a three coming out a time-out at 5:27 to make it 42-36.

“We told them just to stick with it,” said Hayes. “Once we got into that flow, the shots would start to fall. Fortunately, they did. We got a couple of three-balls in the second half.”

The Rams battled back, cutting it to 42-41 on a three by Dezern, but the Bears caught them celebrating too much and pushed it up quickly, with Routh getting a layup at the other end. Then Fitzgibbons stole the ball in the backcourt and scored to push the lead back to five. A half-minute later, he deflected a ball to Dre Dobson near halfcourt, and Dobson drew a foul. He made two free throws to give Mount Airy its biggest lead, at 48-41 with 4:11 to play.

The Bears scored just one more point after that, when Dobson made one of two free throws with 32.5 seconds remaining. However, their defense made sure the Rams wouldn’t be catching up. Three defensive stops and a steal by Hill meant that it was still just 48-42 when Dezern finally hit a three with 1:02 left. The Bears ran some clock and Dobson’s free throw made it a two-possession game again. Newsome stole the ball with 23 seconds left and the Bears held on even though they missed two front ends of a one-and-one in the final 17 seconds.

Fitzgibbons added 10 points, Sizemore seven, with Dobson and Routh each getting six for Mount Airy. Dezern and Stokes each had 13 to lead Starmount.

The Bears travel to North Wilkes tonight, while Starmount hosts Forbush on Friday night.

