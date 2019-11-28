Central boys fall in home opener

Nolan McMillen calls a play in the opening minutes of Surry Central’s home opener. Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News Nolan McMillen calls a play in the opening minutes of Surry Central’s home opener. - Cory Smith | The News Jacob Mitchell (3) fights a Wilkes Central player for a rebound. - Cory Smith | The News Avery Wilmoth (12) leads a fast break in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game. - Cory Smith | The News Golden Eagle sophomore Levi Coe (13) led Surry Central with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday’s game against Wilkes Central. - -

DOBSON — A 3-point barrage from Wilkes Central in the third quarter proved to be the difference in Surry Central’s home opener on Tuesday.

Surry Central led by as many as nine in the first quarter before Wilkes Central went on a run to end the first and start the second. The lead Wilkes achieved in the second quarter would survive the rest of the night. Surry Central came within three at the half, but after shooting just 1-for-6 from the perimeter in the first half, Wilkes Central went 4-for-6 from beyond the arc to start the third quarter.

The Wilkes Eagles led by as many as 16 in the third and held a double-digit lead for the most of the fourth, spoiling Surry Central’s opener in Dobson, 57-48.

The varsity Golden Eagles played a host of underclassmen in the home opener. The team has only one senior and three juniors, while the remaining eight members of the squad are sophomores or freshman. Despite their inexperience, Surry Central (0-2) dominated the paint early, pushing the tempo of the game and forcing Wilkes Central to turn the ball over.

Surry Central’s Levi Coe scored eight of his team-high 16 points in the opening quarter. Coe finished with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Each of his first quarter baskets came inside the paint as the Eagles went on to take a 15-6 lead. The Wilkes Eagles scored the final six points of the quarter to cut the lead to 15-12 after eight minutes of play.

Wilkes Central’s run extended to 10-straight when the visitors scored the first four points of the second quarter. A pair of free throws from Coe put Central back in the lead, 17-16, before Wilkes scored the next nine points. The Eagles of Wilkes Central led 29-21 with 2:22 left in the half but failed to score in the rest of the first half. This allowed Surry Central to cut the lead to three at the half thanks to free throws from Nolan McMillen and Avery Wilmoth.

Despite giving up runs of 10-straight and nine-straight in the first half, Surry Central was able to stay competitive. The run that ended up being too much for the Golden Eagles came when Wilkes Central scored 14 of the first 18 points in the third quarter. Wilkes only made one 3-pointer in the first half but made four-straight in the third to take a 43-27 lead.

Brady Woods ended the Wilkes Central run with Surry Central’s first triple of the game. Woods’ 3-pointer sparked an 8-2 run by the home team to close the third quarter, still trailing 45-35 at the onset of the fourth quarter.

The game seemed decided when Wilkes Central led 55-39 with 3:12 left to play. However, Surry Central found new life and scored the next seven points in 60 seconds. With the lead down to single digits, Surry Central only scored two points in the final minute. Wilkes Central took their first win of the season by a score of 57-48.

Nolan McMillen calls a play in the opening minutes of Surry Central’s home opener. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0105-2-.jpg Nolan McMillen calls a play in the opening minutes of Surry Central’s home opener. Cory Smith | The News Jacob Mitchell (3) fights a Wilkes Central player for a rebound. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0144-2-.jpg Jacob Mitchell (3) fights a Wilkes Central player for a rebound. Cory Smith | The News Avery Wilmoth (12) leads a fast break in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0134-2-.jpg Avery Wilmoth (12) leads a fast break in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game. Cory Smith | The News Golden Eagle sophomore Levi Coe (13) led Surry Central with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday’s game against Wilkes Central. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_DSC_0117-3-.jpg Golden Eagle sophomore Levi Coe (13) led Surry Central with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday’s game against Wilkes Central. Cory Smith | The News

Sharpshooting Wilkes Central surges in second half

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports