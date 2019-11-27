Lady Bears hold off North rally

Hannah Moxley looks for a lane to the basket against Mount Airy defender Grey Moore during Tuesday night’s game at Howard Finch Gym. John Cate | The News

On the same evening that she signed to play college basketball at Catawba College, Hannah Moxley was almost the heroine for her Lady Greyhounds. But Morgan Mayfield, who nearly helped North Surry catch up in the final minutes, turned her away.

With North trailing 44-31 with 12 seconds remaining, Moxley gunned up a 3-pointer from the right wing, near the same spot she’d hit one less than a minute earlier. However, Mayfield, a Mount Airy freshman, blocked the shot and sent it flying off in the direction of teammate Kenzie Hodges, who grabbed the ball and drew a foul.

Hodges sank both free throws with six seconds remaining, and the Lady Bears went to 2-0 on the season with a 46-41 win.

The home team appared to have the game won when they took a 43-36 lead on two free throws by Addie Phipps with 2:38 left to play. Neither team scored again until Cynthia Chaire, one of three freshmen playing for the Lady Hounds, hit a 10-foot jumper with 1:23 remaining. Head coach Shane Slate called an immediate time-out and ordered his team, which had just six team fouls, to start fouling the Lady Bears.

Mayfield missed the front end of a one-and-one at the 1:09 mark, Moxley rebounded it, and nine seconds later she sank a three from the right wing. With the score now 43-41, Mayfield obliged the visitors by missing another front end with 34 seconds left. Moxley rebounded it again and got the ball to Callie Allen in the lane at the other end, but Allen walked.

Both teams missed opportunities in the next few seconds. After Allen’s turnover, Phipps made the front end of a one-and-one but missed the second. Allen missed the front end on the other side with 19 seconds remaining, but Mount Airy’s Tessa Stovall missed two of her own three seconds later, giving Moxley one last chance to pull the Lady Hounds even.

It was the season opener for the Lady Hounds, who acquitted themselves well against a Mount Airy team that already had one game under its belt, a victory over a tough North Davidson team last week.

North Surry opened the game impressively. The visitors held their cross-town rivals scoreless until Stovall hit a 15-foot jumper with 3:36 left in the first quarter. By that time, North Surry led 8-0 on two free throws by Moxley, followed by close-in shots from Jesi Shelnutt and Allen, followed by a short jumper from Sarah Mauldin. However, the Lady Bears started to find the range after finally putting one in the hoop, with Kylie Hollingsworth and Phipps hitting 3-pointers before the quarter ended. North was clinging to a 12-10 lead at the end of the opening period only because of two more free throws from Moxley.

The Lady Bears took the lead early in the second quarter on a stickback by Hodges, followed by a three from Stovall. However, North Surry responded, taking the lead back on baskets by Allen and Shelnutt. Then, after a defensive stop, Shelnutt was left open from 3-point range and hit from the top of the key for a 19-15 Lady Hound lead. North built the lead to six points, and it stayed that way all the way to the half after Moxley scored just before the second quarter ended, leaving her team in front 25-19.

Mount Airy whittled at the lead in the third quarter and finally went back on top when Elizabeth Heck, who had hit a three moments earlier, scored on a layup at the 2:53 mark of the period for a 30-29 Mount Airy lead. Chaire answered for her team, but Sofia Stafford hit a trey for the home team at the 2:05 mark and the 33-31 lead carried all the way to the end of the quarter.

Moxley erased the Mount Airy lead when she went coast-to-coast for a layup in the fourth quarter, but Phipps scored to end a four-minute drought for her team, then stole the ball with 5:25 left and got it ahead to Heck, who hit a jumper to put her team up four. Allen chopped it back to two, but then Moore hit a 17-footer nine seconds later. After Mayfield hit a shot jumper from the baseline and Phipps sank two free throws, the Lady Bears had their biggest lead of the game at 43-36 with 2:38 to play. All that remained was to hit some free throws, but that proved to be a challenge.

Phipps led the Lady Bears with 12 points. Heck added nine, Stovall seven and Mayfield six. Moxley led North with 12 points. Shelnutt added 11 and Allen seven.

