Central tips off basketball season

DOBSON — Basketball season officially began Tuesday night at Surry Central High School, as the school introduced its varsity and JV basketball teams for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

The Golden Eagles will play their first official games of the campaign on Friday night, when Central travels to North Wilkes High School for an NCHSAA Endowment game. However, the Eagles’ men’s varsity and JV teams took the court on Tuesday, playing teams of alumni.

Officially known as the Golden Eagle Tip-Off Jamboree, the activities began at 5 p.m., with eight players from the various teams, divided into pairs of a male and female player, took part in the NBA Skills Challenge, which included each player shooting layups, free throws and 3-pointers, rebounding for each other and alternating after making each shot successfully. Teams included Mia McMillen/Levi Coe, Jordan Westmoreland/Jacob Mitchell, Martha Antunez/Brady Edmonds, and Elizabeth Antunez/Jacob Edmonds.

A 3-point shooting contest followed, with Megan Atkins, Carlie Via, Arial Holt and Lillian Orozco competing for the Lady Eagles, along with Nolan McMillen, Dakota Mills, Brady Woods and Adam Hege. Four other players from each team did the Hot Shot Contest, where players could take different shots of their choice, with more points depending on the degree of difficulty. Josh Pardue, Avery Wilmoth, Zay Corpening and Reece Hanson took part, along with Brooklyn Lester, Brittany Fausto, Jaylyn Templeton and Alyssa Woods.

After the various skills competitions, the current JV Golden Eagles took on a team of alumni before the four teams were introduced. The evening ended with the varsity team taking on a second alumni team.

Central’s complete schedule for the upcoming season is as follows:

Nov. 22 at North Wilkes

Nov. 26 Wilkes Central

Nov. 29 Elkin

Dec. 3 East Surry (no JVG)

Dec. 4 at Alleghany

Dec. 6 at Mount Airy

Dec. 10 at East Surry (no JVG)

Dec. 13 Forbush*

Dec. 20 North Surry*

Dec. 26-27 Cook’s Classic at Starmount (varsity only, both vs. East Wilkes on 26th and at Starmount on the 27th)

Jan. 3 at Walkertown* (no JVG)

Jan. 7 at West Stokes* (no JVG)

Jan. 10 Atkins* (JVG vs. Bishop McGuinness)

Jan. 15 Mount Airy

Jan. 17 North Forsyth*

Jan. 22 at Carver* (no JVG)

Jan. 24 at Forbush*

Jan. 28 at North Surry*

Jan. 31 Walkertown* (no JVG)

Feb. 4 West Stokes* (no JVG)

Feb. 7 at Atkins* (no JVG)

Feb. 11 at N. Forsyth* (no JVG)

Feb. 14 Carver* (Senior Night, no JVG)

Feb. 17-21 WPAC Tournament

