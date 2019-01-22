Taming the Wildcats

Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s Taylor Cochran (4) finishes on a fast-break in Tuesday’s win over West Stokes. - Cory Smith | The News Golden Eagle Tara Blevins (40) grabs an offensive rebound and puts the ball back for two points. - Cory Smith | The News Jordan Westmoreland (32) and Mia McMillen (22) trap a Wildcat player with a full-court press. - Cory Smith | The News Megan Atkins fires a 3-pointer for Surry Central in Tuesday’s game. - -

DOBSON — The Surry Central Lady Golden Eagles stayed in the hunt for the Western Piedmont 2A Conference title Tuesday with a big win over another team in the running for the conference crown.

The state’s No. 10 ranked 2A team, Surry Central (13-3, 5-1) came into Tuesday’s game with the same conference record as its opponent, West Stokes. The Lady Wildcats were riding a 4-0 conference record before running into Forbush last week, falling to the Falcons by 23 points.

Not one to be outdone by Forbush, Central bested the Wildcats by 21 points in a 67-46 home victory.

The Wildcats (10-7, 4-2) started the game with a 6-0 lead that forced an Eagle timeout at 5:37. Savanah Atkins scored first for the Eagles at 4:56, and this appeared to wake her teammates up.

Tara Blevins got a block on the other end and sent the ball ahead to Taylor Cochran for an easy transition layup. Mia McMillen tied the game at 6-6 with a 15-foot jump shot, forcing a Wildcat timeout at 3:33.

Emma Santoro went 1-for-2 from the line to put West back up 7-6, but a 3-pointer from Joley Cabe put the Eagles ahead for the first time at 9-6. Bree Spainhour hit a 3-pointer of her own to give the Cats the advantage once again.

Once Central took the lead at 15-12 thanks to a Megan Atkins triple, the Lady Eagles wouldn’t surrender the lead for the rest of the game.

Not an exceptional perimeter shooting team, Surry Central took control of the game with four 3-pointers in the second quarter. The Eagles led 20-17 before threes from McMillen, Cabe, and Cochran put the home team up 29-19. Central made six threes in the first half, a mark the Eagles have hit only once this season in an entire game.

Following the three-point barrage, Central’s full-court press disrupted West Stokes’ offense. Surry Central held the Wildcats to just nine points in the second quarter to take a 35-21 lead. Even worse for the Cats, leading scorer Santoro had to be helped off the court in the second quarter with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Central didn’t slow down at all in the second half, starting the third quarter on a 14-4 run. The tide of the game changed, however, when Santoro returned with a brace on.

Santoro hit an and-one at 2:21 for the Wildcats first field goal in nearly five minutes. Santoro gave West new life, sparking a 9-2 run to end the third quarter. West still trailed 51-34 to start the fourth quarter, but momentum appeared to be on its side.

Neither team scored a field goal until Cochran converted an and-one at 5:09. Central knocked the fight out of West with a 10-1 run to start the fourth quarter.

The Eagles outscored West Stokes 15-8 in the final quarter to win the game 67-46. Central’s 21-point victory is the team’s eighth victory of 20-plus points.

Despite the high-scoring affair, the leading scorer for both teams was Santoro with 17. McMillen with next with 14, followed by Cochran with 12, Cabe with 11, Savanah Atkins with 10, and Haley Brewster with nine. All nine Eagles scored in Tuesday’s game.

Eagles take advantage in WPAC

