Tough loss

John Cate | The News Jaedon Hill goes up for a shot in traffic during the Bears’ loss to South Stokes on Tuesday night. - John Cate | The News Alex Hall lets fly from long range during his team’s loss to South Stokes. -

Two teams in desperate need of a Northwest 1A Conference win gave the kind of effort that usually leads to a victory Tuesday night.

Unfortunately, only one of them could claim a W.

South Stokes and Mount Airy, both 0-2 in league action coming into the contest, battled for 32 minutes before the Sauras’ Tyliq Hairston converted both ends of two one-and-one opportunities in the final 28 seconds to lift his team to a 38-34 road victory.

South Stokes (6-10, 1-2 NW1A) built an early 20-5 lead, but watched as Mount Airy methodically whittled the deficit down and finally pulled even when Alex Hall drilled a 3-pointer from deep in the corner with 2:05 left in the game. The shot tied the game at 32 and capped off what had been a 10-0 run for the Granite Bears. However, Mount Airy was unable to complete the comeback by taking the lead.

With 1:12 remaining, Hairston took the ball to the basket and scored for South Stokes. The Bears’ Holden Poindexter had a chance to tie the game with 45 seconds to go, but missed the front end of a one-and-one at his end. This gave Hairston a chance of his own 11 seconds later, and he didn’t miss.

Mount Airy’s Dre Dobson drew a foul and made two shots of his own with 28 seconds to play, making the score 36-34, but those were the final point scored by the Bears. They had to foul Hairston again at the 23-second mark, and he made both ends of the one-and-one again. After Mount Airy missed at its end, the Sauras were able to run out the clock.

The dramatic ending wasn’t something anyone could have expected from the way the game started. No one scored for more than two and a half minutes before Landon Parsons hit a 3-pointer for the visitors. South Stokes went on to dominate the first quarter, eventually forging a 12-0 lead before Jaedon Hill finally got the Bears on the board with just 40 ticks left in the opening period. His three from the baseline left the Sauras up by nine after one quarter.

However, South Stokes stayed in control for much of the second quarter, eventually building its biggest lead at 20-5 with five minutes left in the first half. The Bears’ Dre Dobson hit a three to pull his team within a dozen, but then neither team scored in the final 4:25 of the half.

Hill tried to rally Mount Airy (5-8, 0-3 NW1A) in the third quarter, scoring eight points in the first 3:07. However, Hairston had scored an and-one jumper for his side during that spree, and so the Sauras still led by seven with four and a half minutes left in the quarter. The Bears got within six at the 3:03 mark, after back-to-back baskets by Greg Greene made it 26-20, but South Stokes’ defense kept the Bears off the board the rest of the period, while the Sauras extended the lead back to 10.

Hill opened the final quarter with two free throws, but Parsons hit a jumper. With the score at 32-22, Mount Airy made its move, getting a driving layup by Greene, followed by a 3-pointer from Hall. Coming out of the break, Hill stole the ball and took it the other way for two. The score was 32-29, but neither team scored for over a minute before Hall ran down an errant pass and put up a shot from the corner of the home side of the court, literally behind the rim. But he angled it perfectly and tied the game for the only time.

Hairston led the Sauras with 15 points. Parsons added 11 and Shemar Dalton eight. Hill led Mount Airy with 15, followed by Hall and Greene with six each.

Jaedon Hill goes up for a shot in traffic during the Bears’ loss to South Stokes on Tuesday night. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0095.jpg Jaedon Hill goes up for a shot in traffic during the Bears’ loss to South Stokes on Tuesday night. John Cate | The News Alex Hall lets fly from long range during his team’s loss to South Stokes. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0083.jpg Alex Hall lets fly from long range during his team’s loss to South Stokes. John Cate | The News

Bears rally from 15 down to tie, but fall to S. Stokes