Wildcats escape with win

DOBSON — On paper, the match-up of the Western Piedmont 2A Conference’s top-seed and the conference’s next-to-last seed doesn’t exactly look like a barnburner.

Regardless of standings, records, or what anyone said before the game, West Stokes and Surry Central battled to the very end of regulation. Central nearly broke the Wildcats’ undefeated conference record, but clutch free throws lifted West Stokes over the Eagles, 61-54.

West (11-5, 6-0) took the lead at 6-5 and led for the rest of the game. Central kept the game within single digits the whole way, save a 17-second period in the third quarter in which the Wildcats led 48-37.

West Stokes’ sharpshooting proved too much for the Eagles, even though Central tied its season high with nine 3-pointers. Central shot a season-high 52.9 percent (9-for-17) from beyond the arc, compared to West’s 45.4 percent (10-for-22).

The Wildcats were led in scoring by Elan Muniz, who finished with 22 points on 6-for-10 3-point shooting. Muniz struck first in the game with triple assisted by Luke Mickey. Sy Kidd put Central on the board with an offensive rebound and putback, and then gave the Golden Eagles the lead with a 3-pointer on the next possession.

Muniz hit another three to give West a lead that would last for the remainder of the game. Muniz then assisted Isaac Spainhour for a triple that put West up 9-5.

Though he was West Stokes’ third-leading scorer with 12 points, Spainhour was the glue that kept the Wildcats together in the seven-point win. Spainhour finished just shy of a triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

Four-of-six shooting beyond the arc put the Cats up 18-11 at the end of the first. Central wasn’t having much luck scoring inside due to West’s zone defense, but stayed in the game by drawing fouls in the paint and going 4-for-4 from the line.

Central’s Connor McCann nailed a 3-pointer to start the second quarter. After Mickey scored inside, McCann responded with a field goal of his own to keep the lead at four points. Nolan McMillen made it 20-19 with his first triple of the night, and Brady Woods tied the game at 22-22 with his first points of the night.

Kelin Parsons took over for the Wildcats in the second quarter. Parsons scored 11 points in the second quarter, with the rest of the Cats combining for just four. West closed the half on a 6-2 run to lead 33-27 at the half.

Surry Central’s defense was the story of the third quarter’s first four minutes. West started 0-for-4 from 3-point land and were held scoreless until 3:35. Despite holding the Wildcats scoreless for more than half of the quarter, Central only score four points in this span to make it a 33-31 game.

Once Muniz broke the seal with a triple at 3:35, it opened the floodgates for the rest of West to follow. The Wildcats made their next five 3-pointers, accounting for all 15 third quarter points for the players in purple.

Central woke up on offense after the Cats took a 39-31 lead. Kidd and McMillen each hit their second threes of the night, and Noah Cox and Christian Robinson combined for three made free throws.

The Eagles trailed 48-40 at the start of the fourth quarter, but quickly cut into that deficit. Cox converted on two more free throws to go with a McMillen 3-pointer, making the score 48-45.

Back-and-forth free-throw shooting and a field goal from Muniz saw West lead 53-49 with less than two minutes left on the clock. Parsons made it 55-51 at 1:20, but Central stayed right with the Cats with a 2-point field goal as well.

Central came out of a timeout with a halfcourt trap on Spainhour. Just when it looked like the Wildcat junior was due for a turnover, Spainhour found Muniz who assisted an open Parsons under the basket.

Central’s last gasp came after a triple from Woods, making it 57-54 with 20.6 left to play. Spainhour was sent to the line and ended up 2-for-2. Central fired up more 3-pointers, but none found the bottom of the net.

West Stokes survived a late rally to win 61-54.

Muniz led all scorers with 22, followed by Parsons with 15, Spainhour with 12, McMillen with 11, and Martin with 10.

Central comes up short in late rally

