Lady Bears cruise past Phoenix

It had been a week since the two-time defending 1A state champions had been able to get on a court with anyone other than each other.

They took it out on Winston-Salem Prep on Friday night. The fourth-ranked Lady Bears scored the first 13 points of the game and cruised to a 65-31 blowout in the team’s first game back from exam week.

Mount Airy (11-1, 2-0 Northwest 1A Conference) played its full starting lineup for only about 10 minutes of game time, often deploying as many as four reserves on the court along with a single starting guard. Every player on the team played in at least three of the four quarters, and all but one of the 10 players scored during the course of the evening.

After Prep finally got on the board late in the opening period, the Lady Bears backed off on the defensive pressure, and the Phoenix got to the end of the quarter trailing 17-5. However, they came out for the second quarter back in full attack mode, and scored the first 10 points before the Phoenix (2-9, 0-3) managed to score again. With the lead now over 20 points, Mount Airy head coach Angela Mayfield went deep into her bench again, and the game was played on even terms until right before intermission, when the Lady Bear golf team was heard from. Alyssa Cox got open on the baseline for a 3-pointer, and then Bailey Flippen nailed one from the top of the key to give the home team a 37-10 lead at halftime.

The second half brought more of the same. Mount Airy could have easily broken the game open and forced a mercy rule ending, but was more interested in getting everyone floor time. The Lady Bears led by as many as 35 points in the fourth quarter, and pulled every starter off the floor for good at the midway point of the final period. This did little to help Prep, thanks to a career-high 12 points from freshman Kylie Hollingsworth, who knocked down a 3-pointer right after Mayfield cleared her bench.

Shaunae Sawyers led the team with 14 points, followed by Hanne Cooke and Hollingsworth with 12 each, Cox with 10, Cydney Boyer with six, and Elizabeth Heck and Flippen with five each. Jenea Watson led the Phoenix with 15 points, followed by Trezha Muhammond with seven and Jessica Glacier with six.

The Lady Bears will return to action at home on Tuesday night against South Stokes (5-9, 1-1 NW1A).

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

