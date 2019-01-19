Mistake-prone Bears routed by WSP

John Cate | The News The Bears’ Jaedon Hill brings the ball across the half-court line before the Winston-Salem Prep defense could set a trap during Friday night’s game. - John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s leading scorer, Greg Greene, too often encountered situations like this, where three and sometimes four Phoenix defenders closed down on him. -

With five 1A state championships to its credit in the past 11 seasons, Winston-Salem Prep is not a team that needs any help.

That didn’t stop Mount Airy from being as generous as Santa Claus on Christmas morning when it faced the Phoenix in its first game back from a week’s layoff.

The Granite Bears buried themselves under an avalanche of turnovers and poor decisions against Prep’s trapping defense, and the mistakes resulted in an 89-40 blowout victory for the state’s fifth-ranked 1A team on Friday night.

Winston-Salem Prep (9-4, 3-0 Northwest 1A Conference) led just 7-6 three and a half minutes into the game, and the Phoenix’ starting point guard, Stephen Minor had been carried off the court after a collision underneath the basket and would not return to the game. However, anyone who had hoped of a Mount Airy upset saw them quickly fall by the wayside.

Prep proceeded to score 22 unanswered points over the next 5:20 of game time, a stretch in which the Bears committed eight turnovers and didn’t defend well from anywhere on the floor, allowing both drives to the bracket and open 3-pointers. By the time that Holden Poindexter ended the Phoenix’ run by getting inside for a basket, the visitors had broken the game wide open. Poindexter’s basket made the score 29-8 in favor of Prep.

After that basket, the Phoenix made another 11-2 run before Mount Airy head coach Bryan Hayes called a time-out with his team already trailing by 28 points. Jaedon Hill, Greg Greene and Poindexter scored three straight baskets for the Bears, but that was Mount Airy’s high-water mark for the rest of the night. Prep led 45-23 at halftime after a first half in which it hit six 3-pointers and forced the Bears into at least 15 turnovers, most of which led to easy baskets at the other end.

Somehow, the Phoenix turned up the heat in the second half, burning up the nets on 14-for-21 shooting in the quarter and adding 32 more points to their side of the scoreboard. Fatigue also played a role in the second half, as even without Minor, Prep was able to go 11 deep with little drop-off when it went to its bench. The game ended with the Phoenix milking the clock and the Bears making little effort to keep them from doing so.

Seniors Greene and Alex Hall, who were double-teamed by the Phoenix virtually anytime they had the ball in their hands, managed to tie for the team lead at 13 points each. Brooks Sizemore, Hill and Poindexter were all next with four points each. Chaz Gwyn led Prep with 17 points, and was followed by Tyler Woodell with 13, T.J. Mills with 12, and Jaheim Woodbury with 10.

The Bears (5-6, 0-2 NW1A) will try to get back on track Tuesday night when they host South Stokes (5-10, 0-2).

The Bears’ Jaedon Hill brings the ball across the half-court line before the Winston-Salem Prep defense could set a trap during Friday night’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0997.jpg The Bears’ Jaedon Hill brings the ball across the half-court line before the Winston-Salem Prep defense could set a trap during Friday night’s game. John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s leading scorer, Greg Greene, too often encountered situations like this, where three and sometimes four Phoenix defenders closed down on him. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_1012.jpg Mount Airy’s leading scorer, Greg Greene, too often encountered situations like this, where three and sometimes four Phoenix defenders closed down on him. John Cate | The News