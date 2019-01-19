Vikings win 14th straight

PILOT MOUNTAIN — North Stokes is one step closer to a perfect season thanks to a big win over East Surry.
The Vikings (14-0, 2-0) went winless in the Northwest 1A Conference in 2017-2018. This season, North switched the zero to the loss column and won its 14th straight game in an 84-69 win over East Surry on Friday night.
The Cardinals went down early in the first quarter and even trailed by double digits at halftime. East cut the Viking lead to single digits in the third quarter, but foul trouble allowed North Stokes to run away with the victory.
The sharpshooting Vikings went 12-for-25 from beyond the arc to extend their streak of double-digit margin wins to 10. North’s 15-point win over East is the Vikings’ second-smallest margin of victory all season, next to a 56-55 2OT win over Patrick County.
East Surry (5-5, 0-3) has now lost three of four games and is yet to win a conference game. The Cardinals had the unfortunate pleasure of facing the three teams in the conference at the start of NW1A play that are ranked in the top-15. East opened NW1A play with a 65-58 loss to No. 6 Winston-Salem Prep, followed by a 70-53 defeat at the hands of the top-ranked 1A team, Bishop McGuinness, and then dropped Friday’s game to No. 13 North Stokes.
East’s Jefferson Boaz took a pass from Landon Stevens and converted an and-one just 16 seconds into the game. North quickly tied the game when Zach Chesnet, who led the Vikings with five assists, connected with Ben Chesnet for his first 3-pointer of the night. The Chesnets combined for nine 3-pointers in Friday’s win.
East Surry’s last lead of the game came at 6:31 when Quincy Smith hit a triple to put the Cards up 6-5. North responded with a 12-2 run over the next three minutes to take a 17-8 lead. Boaz broke the scoring streak at 3:21, but Isaac Wood brought the lead back to 10 with a 3-pointer.
North Stokes led 24-13 going into the second quarter. Isaac Washington scored his only point of the night by going 1-for-2 from the line. Zach Chesnet and Stevens traded 3-pointers as the game remained at a 10-point difference.
Stevens made it a nine-point game with another triple 60 seconds later, but Zach Chesnet matched once again. Zach went to the line and knocked down a pair of free throws that, in addition to a field goal from Christian Shemo, made it 34-20. Joshua McQuinn capped off the 7-0 run with a field goal that gave North its largest lead of the night.
East kept the game under control with a 7-0 run in return. Smith began the run with a put-back at 3:31, and Boaz scored the night five to cut North’s lead to nine once again.
North Stokes pulled ahead and took a 44-32 lead at halftime.
Boaz picked up his third and fourth fouls early in the third quarter when the Cards trailed 49-37. Stevens hit his third and final 3-pointer of the night to make it a nine-point game, but that would be one of the final single-digit deficits of the game.
Ben Chesnet, who shot 6-for-8 beyond the arc, made it 52-40 with a triple at 4:46. Smith kept East in the fight with a three, but North scored the next five to force Cardinal coach Marty Behrens to call a timeout. Zach Chesnet gave North a 19-point advantage with a dagger triple out of the timeout.
The lead stood at 15 entering the fourth quarter. Boaz re-entered the game in the fourth quarter and scored his 13th point by going 1-for-2 from the charity stripe.
His time in the game was short-lived, as Boaz fouled out when he was called for an offensive foul for the third time.
Smith, who led East with 21 points, cut the lead to 18 at 5:52. In true Viking fashion, North responded by extending the lead to 21 points at 75-54.
East Surry’s final push started with another Smith field goal. East went on a 10-2 run to make it 77-64 with 2:24 remaining. Wood ended the Cardinals’ hopes with back-to-back free throws. North went on to win 84-69.
North Stokes’ 84-point performance was spearheaded by 23 points from Zach Chesnet, 21 from Ben Chesnet, and 20 from Wood. Smith led the Cardinals with 21, followed by Boaz with 13, Stevens with 11, and Colby Guy with nine.
North Stokes faces its tallest task of the season next week with games at Bishop McGuinness and home versus Winston-Salem Prep. East Surry will host East Wilkes on Wednesday.
