NW1A B-ball Midseason Review

Dale Sands Photography Joshua McQuinn (20) is one of four seniors on North Stokes’ 13-0 team. - Dale Sands Photography South Stokes’ Shemar Dalton (5) attacks the baseline against West Stokes. - Dale Sands Photography Mount Airy’s Greg Greene (5) fights for the opening tip in a conference showdown against North Stokes. - Dale Sands Photography Morgan Smith and the East Surry Lady Cards are ranked No. 2 in the state thanks to a seven-game win streak. - - Dale Sands Photography East Surry’s Landon Stevens converts on an easy layup versus North Wilkes. - - Dale Sands Photography Two-time state champion Shaunae Sawyers is the only returning starter from Mount Airy’s championship squad last season. - -

With the State of the Union scheduled for January 29, I decided to take time to examine the state of basketball in the Northwest 1A Conference.

Most teams are past the mid-point of their season and are currently on a break due to exams. Similar to years past, the NW1A Conference is well-represented on MaxPreps rankings.

Boys

Bishop McGuinness Villains (12-3, 1-0). MaxPreps division rank: 1. Strength of Schedule: 5.4

Josh Thompson’s Villains are one of the NW1A teams that got the short end of the NCHSAA’s stick when playoffs rolled around in 2018. Bishop started the 2017-2018 season with a 12-1 non-conference record and stayed in the top-10 for most of the season.

One would assume playing in arguably the state’s most competitive conference would help teams come state playoff time. The NCHSAA saw differently, and awarded Bishop the No. 17 seed in the playoffs due to a 4-6 conference record. Despite both teams being in the top-10 state 1A rankings, Bishop faced and ultimately fell to Mount Airy in the first round.

The Villains came back with a vengeance in 2018-2019. Bishop boasts six seniors and have yet to lose a game to a 1A team. Bishop’s three losses were as follows: 50-44 to 3A Eastern Guilford, 60-41 to 5A Bolles (Florida), and 58-56 to 6A Titusville (Florida).

Nine of Bishop’s 12 victories have been by double-digits, which is even more impressive considering the Villains strength of schedule of 5.6 is the second-highest of 108 1A teams. The Villains won their only conference match-up 70-53 over East Surry, and will resume NW1A play on Friday against South Stokes.

Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy Phoenix (8-4, 2-0). MaxPreps division rank: 6 Strength of Schedule: 6.9.

Remember how Bishop’s 5.6 SOS was the second-highest in all of 1A? The team with the highest SOS in the division is conference foe Winston-Salem Prep.

The Phoenix have lost four games this season, but just look at their losses: 64-52 to Greensboro Day, the second-ranked team in the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association 4A division; 66-57 to Blue Ridge, the third-ranked Virginia Independent School Athletic Association Division 2; 69-50 to 3A Parkland, and 64-58 to 4A Reynolds.

The Phoenix are the defending 1A State Champions are back in the top-10 rankings this season after winning three straight in 2019. Prep is 2-0 in the conference, with wins over East Surry and South Stokes.

Prep resumes conference play at Mount Airy on Friday.

North Stokes Vikings (13-0, 1-0). MaxPreps division rank: 13. Strength of Schedule: -9.6.

Potentially the most shocking entry in the NCHSAA 1A rankings is North Stokes. The Vikings, who haven’t won 13 games in a season since 2008-2009, are riding a 13-game winning streak in 2018-2019.

With the exception of a 56-55 2OT win over Patrick County (Virginia), the Vikings have won each game by at least 18 points.

The only (potential) knock against North Stokes is its strength of schedule. At -9.6, the Vikings have the lowest SOS of any team in the top 20.

North’s chance to prove itself as legitimate will come soon enough as conference play gets fully under way. The Vikings started NW1A competition by handing Mount Airy, the 31st-ranked team in 1A, its’ largest deficit loss of the season. The Vikings bested the Bears by 31 points.

North Stokes is about to undergo its toughest week of the season, beginning at East Surry on Friday. The Vikings will then travel to Bishop McGuinness on January 22 and host Winston-Salem Prep on January 25.

Mount Airy Bears (5-6, 0-1). MaxPreps division rank: 31. Strength of Schedule: 3.6.

Mount Airy knew it was in for an uphill battle of a season after losing its three leading scorers at the end of last season.

The 2018-2019 Granite Bears have lost four-of-five games after a 5-2 start. At times, the Bears have shot lights-out as a team. However, the Bears can’t seem to put together a string of wins lately.

New head coach Bryan Hayes has only lost two games this season by double-digits. The first was a 12-point loss to 4A East Forsyth, and the second was the aforementioned 31-point loss to North Stokes.

Mount Airy senior Greg Greene leads the conference in points scored (235) and is second in points per game (21.4). The Bears have a chance to make a big leap in the rankings with a win over Winston-Salem Prep on Friday.

East Surry Cardinals (5-4, 0-1). MaxPreps division rank: 32. Strength of Schedule: -0.7.

Like Mount Airy, East Surry didn’t start basketball season until mid-December and have been forced to figure things out as the season progresses.

In true rollercoaster fashion, the Cardinals have yet to lose consecutive games, but have also not won more than two in a row. East has had several peaks and valleys, ranging from wins of 26 and 31 points to losses of 16 and 17 points.

Since the return of leading scorer Jefferson Boaz on January 2, the Cardinals are 3-2 and have outscored opponents by an average of 10.4 points. Boaz leads the conference with 23.8 PPG.

East Surry hosts North Stokes on Friday.

South Stokes Sauras (5-9, 0-1). MaxPreps division rank: 49. Strength of Schedule: 1.0.

In MaxPreps’ 14-year history, the only season in which South Stokes won 20 games was 2017-2018. The Sauras finished the season ranked No. 4 in the state and reached the third round of the playoffs before falling to the eventual state champs, Winston-Salem Prep.

Fast-forward to 2018-2019 and the Sauaras have already surpassed their loss total from last season. South lost six seniors and returned just one starter from 2017-2018.

The Sauras started the season 1-6. Following a season-low of 25 points in a 37-point loss to West Stokes, South won four-of-seven games, with two losses coming to 2A teams and one coming at the hands of Prep in the conference opener.

South Stokes returns to the court on Friday by traveling to Bishop McGuinness.

Girls

East Surry Cardinals (10-2, 2-0). MaxPreps division rank: 2. Strength of Schedule: 4.9.

The East Surry girls got off to a slow start this season, but haven’t looked back since hitting their stride. East is currently riding a seven-game win streak, with five of those wins coming by 20 or more points.

The Lady Cardinals only needed 12 games to reach 10 wins, marking the team’s best 12-game start since the 2012-2013 Cardinals started 11-1. Caleb Gilley’s Cardinals jumped from No. 7 to No. 2 in the MaxPreps rankings after defeating the No. 4 ranked 4A team in NC, West Forsyth.

The Cardinals also have the conference’s leading scorer, junior Elle Sutphin, who averages 19.2 PPG. There are no seniors on the team, meaning the Cardinals could be atop the conference rankings for a while.

East is 2-0 in the NW1A and will host North Stokes on Friday.

Mount Airy Bears (10-1, 1-0). MaxPreps division rank: 4. Strength of Schedule: 0.1.

The Mount Airy Lady Bears had perhaps the best run of their program’s history from 2016-2018, winning two 1A State Championships along the way.

The 2018-2019 team lost four starters from last season, yet are still ranked in the top five in 1A. The Bears have won four straight since falling 48-44 to Pulaski County (Virginia), the No. 7 ranked team in the Virginia 4A Division.

Shaunae Sawyers, the Bears only returning starter, is second in the conference in PPG (17.8), while first in rebounds (8.6), assists (4.4), and steals (4.8).

The Bears won their conference opener against North Stokes, and will host Winston-Salem Prep on Friday.

Bishop McGuinness Villains (10-5, 0-1). MaxPreps division rank: 17. Strength of Schedule: 2.3.

The Lady Villains started the season by dominating most opponents. In Bishop’s 6-0 start, the Villains had victories of 3, 17, 25, 26, and 40 points (one win was via forfeit).

Then began the peaks and valleys. Bishop dropped its next three contests, but to larger division opponents such as Glenn and West Forsyth. After back-and-forth play over the holiday break, the Villains started 2019 with three straight non-conference wins.

Bishop dropped its conference opener to East Surry, 50-30. Conference play will resume for the Villains on Friday against South Stokes. Speaking of South Stokes…

South Stokes Sauras (5-8, 1-0). MaxPreps division rank: 45. Strength of Schedule: 1.5.

Despite their sub .500 overall record, South Stokes is one of only three teams in the conference to win its conference opener. South bested Winston-Salem Prep 49-38 on January 11.

It’s been a hit-or-miss season for the Lady Sauras. Of the team’s five victories, four have been by 11 or more points. That said, each of South’s nine losses have been by 19 or more points.

South has been held under 20 points four times this season, with a season high of 49 points coming on just two occasions.

The Lady Sauras have a chance to turn their season around in conference play, but have the tall task of Bishop McGuinness on the road on Friday.

North Stokes Vikings (4-9, 0-1). MaxPreps division rank: 55. Strength of Schedule: 0.5.

Similar to their county foe to the South, the 2018-2019 season hasn’t been very kind to the North Stokes Vikings.

The Lady Vikings have been outscored 620-470 this season and suffered defeats of 20 or more points six times. North has yet to win consecutive games.

North lost its only conference game to Mount Airy, 61-38. The road is uphill from here for the Vikings, with its next two games coming on the road against East Surry and Bishop.

Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy Phoenix (2-8, 0-2). MaxPreps division rank: 61 Strength of Schedule: 3.0.

Not far behind North Stokes on MaxPreps’ Division 1A rankings is Winston-Salem Prep. The Phoenix have lost four straight, including two conference losses to East Surry and South Stokes.

Prep does have the second-highest SOS of the girls teams in the conference, trailing only East Surry. The Lady Phoenix have suffered losses to teams in higher divisions such as Walkertown, Reynolds, and Lexington Senior.

The Phoenix have also been without leading scorer, All-Conference guard Trezha Muhammond. Muhammond is third in the conference in scoring with 15.6 PPG, but has played in just half of Prep’s games. She even posted the highest-scoring game of any girl in the conference when she dropped 38 in a 53-44 win over North Forsyth.

Getting Muhammond back in the rotation is key for the Phoenix, who will face Mount Airy on Friday.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith