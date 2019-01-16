Lady Pats win one, lose one

John Cate | The News Surry’s Faith McClary drives the ball to the rim in a game earlier this season. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A few nights after a loss to a defending state champion, the Surry Lady Patriots were back in action and back on the winning track.

Surry Homeschool returned to action in the N.C. Home Educators Athletic Conference on Tuesday night with a home game against Chatham Home Educators, a team from the East Regional that they had beaten earlier in the month. The rematch was close for a half, but Surry held its guests to just 11 second-half points and pulled away for a 48-32 victory.

“We’re playing some good teams right now,” said Surry head coach Todd Hill. “Defensively, we did some nice things against Chatham, and we rebounded a little better.”

The win came on the heels of a 66-51 loss to Alamance Christian on Friday night. Alamance, which won the N.C. Christian School Athletic Association 2A state title last season, has won 13 straight games since losing its season opener. Based on their MaxPreps power rating, if the Warriors were an NCHSAA 1A team, they would rank third in the state, or seventh if they were a 2A team.

Alamance (13-1) was able to pull away in the second quarter and held the lead the rest of the way.

“We knew this was going to be a test for us,” said Coach Hill, whose team is in a stretch of several games against strong opponents, most of them outside the conference. “They backdoored us a lot early on, and we stopped that, but we got into foul trouble. You never like to lose, but we learned some things from this game.”

Krissa Hill led the team in scoring, with 17 points and four assists. Jill Boyd added 13 points and six steals, Karlie Effler had nine points and five rebounds, Trinity Thompson nine points and five each of rebounds and steals, and Faith McClary scored three.

In the game with Chatham, it was Boyd who provided a lot of the Surry offense, scoring 18 points and making six steals. Hill had a double-double, with 13 points and 11 rebounds to go along with four assists. Effler added eight points, Thompson seven points and eight rebounds, and McClary scored two points.

Surry, now 13-6 on the season, faces another tough opponent tonight, when Sheets Memorial Christian comes to the Armfield Center. The team will travel to Reidsville for a game with Rockingham on Friday night.

