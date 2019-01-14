Bears split games in Danbury

Dale Sands | Special to The News The Lady Bears’ Alyssa Cox (4) cuts off North Stokes’ Addie Bryant during Friday night’s win for Mount Airy. - Dale Sands | Special to The News Senior Josh McQuinn blocks Mount Airy’s Greg Greene’s shot attempt in the conference matchup. -

DANBURY — The beginning of conference play brought a split decision for Mount Airy and North Stokes.

While the two-time defending Northwest 1A Conference and state champion Lady Bears routed their hosts from Danbury, the Mount Airy men took it on the chin from a powerhouse Viking team that is undefeated so far this season.

The Lady Bears, 10-1 overall and ranked fourth in the latest MaxPreps 1A ratings, won their fourth straight contest since a narrow loss to a 4A Virginia power in the finals of the Battle of the Borders before the new year. North Stokes actually stayed competitive throughout most of the first half, but Mount Airy pulled away after the break and eventually blew the game open.

Senior guard Shaunae Sawyers lit up the Lady Vikings (4-9) for 29 points, one point short of her career-high.

“I really thought it was our best game of the year,” said Viking coach Scott Smith. “We made shots, grabbed some rebounds, and played smart basketball. They are a good team and are very well coached. We just need to continue to work hard and play fundamental basketball and we will be alright.”

Elizabeth McBride scored 12 points for the Vikings and Addie Bryant added 10.

N. Stokes 74, Mount Airy 43

Friday’s nightcap was a different story.

Last year, North Stokes began conference play without two-time All-Conference player Zach Chesnet due to multiple injuries and it ended the Vikings’ 10-0 start. The team dropped every conference game moving forward for the rest of the season. On Friday night, the Vikings welcomed Mount Airy to Danbury and blew the Bears out 74-43 behind Chesnet’s 28 points.

“I thought we played very hard,” said Viking coach David Anderson. “We settled in and did an excellent job defensively. I thought our defense was the key tonight. Zach (Chesnet) hit some shots early and they started pinching in on him. Then, he started getting his teammates more involved. All the kids are buying into their roles and if everyone can do that, you have something special.”

The Vikings sprinted out to a 9-2 advantage early on, forcing Mount Airy into a timeout. Chesnet dropped seven points in the quarter pushing the home team out in front 17-8 after the first eight minutes played.

The second quarter was more balanced offensively for both teams, but North continued to keep their double-digit lead. They were up by as many as 15 points on two different occasions before settling in 38-25 at halftime.

“I thought we came out in the second half and continued our energy and hard play,” Anderson said. “I thought Adam (Via) came off the bench and gave us the extra push we needed. All the kids played very well and I couldn’t be happier.”

The Bears still had a chance at halftime, but poor shooting meant that there was no chance of a comeback. North Stokes’ strong defense held the visitors to 19 points in the second half. The Vikings (13-0) shot 56 percent during the game and connected on seven 3-pointers, while Mount Airy only managed 15-of-52 from the floor.

Chesnet’s brother Ben contributed 17 points, Via scored 10 and grabbed eight rebounds and senior Josh McQuinn recorded 10 rebounds and blocked seven shots. Greg Greene, who has been averaging more than 20 points per game this season, led the Bears in scoring, but had only 12.

Mount Airy dropped to 5-6. Both teams are taking most of the week off due to exams, but will continue conference play on Friday. North Stokes travels to East Surry, while the Bears host Winston-Salem Prep that night.

Mount Airy News Sports Editor John Cate contributed to this report.

The Lady Bears’ Alyssa Cox (4) cuts off North Stokes’ Addie Bryant during Friday night’s win for Mount Airy. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_NS-Addie-Bryant-vs.-Mount-Airy-1-11-19-DS.jpg The Lady Bears’ Alyssa Cox (4) cuts off North Stokes’ Addie Bryant during Friday night’s win for Mount Airy. Dale Sands | Special to The News Senior Josh McQuinn blocks Mount Airy’s Greg Greene’s shot attempt in the conference matchup. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_NS-Josh-McQuinn-vs.-Mount-Airy-1-11-19-DS.jpg Senior Josh McQuinn blocks Mount Airy’s Greg Greene’s shot attempt in the conference matchup. Dale Sands | Special to The News

Lady Bears run record to 10-1

By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.