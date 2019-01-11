Lucky No. 3

Cory Smith | The News Sy Kidd (23) tries to get a 3-pointer off before North Surry’s Carson Draughn can block it. - Cory Smith | The News Levi Coe (44) powers through contact for an and-one layup. - Cory Smith | The News Nick Badgett (3) led North Surry’s winning effort over Surry Central with 19 points. - Cory Smith | The News Greyhound Eli Riggs finished with 10 points in North Surry’s 71-52 win over Surry Central. - -

Whether you call it the magic number or consider it one of your lucky numbers, the number three was very kind to the North Surry Greyhounds in Friday’s win over Surry Central.

The obvious relation to the number three is the absurd amount of 3-pointers made by the Hounds in the 71-52 win. North Surry made 12 triples against the Golden Eagles, including seven in the second half.

Next up is No. 3 on North Surry’s team, junior Nick Badgett. Badgett led all scorers in Friday’s Western Piedmont 2A Conference showdown with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. Badgett also had four assists and five rebounds.

The third connection to the number three was the 27-point third quarter from North Surry. After just 26 total points in the first half, the Hounds exploded in the second half and outscored Central 27-10 in the third.

Contrary to the final score, the first and second quarters saw the lead change numerous times. Nolan McMillen and Ryan Martin each scored to put the Eagles up 4-0. North Surry started 0-for-3 from the line, but kept the score low by drawing back-to-back offensive fouls.

Carson Draughn got things started for the Hounds with a triple at 5:05. The Eagles went scoreless as Badgett and Brett Johnson hit 3-pointers to take a 9-4 lead. McMillen broke the 9-0 run with a field goal, but Eli Riggs added another 3-pointer for a 12-6 Greyhound lead.

Surry Central cut the lead to three when Conner McCann made Central’s first 3-pointer. Levi Coe scored with 47 seconds left to make it 12-11 at the end of the first.

North Surry’s first 2-point field goal came at 7:41 in the second quarter. Chase Swartz found Clay Tompkins for a jumper to make it 14-11. Brady Woods tied the game at 14-14 with his first of two triples on the night.

After shooting 4-for-6 from beyond the arc in the first quarter, North shot just 1-for-6 in that category in the second quarter. With the exception of Woods’ three, Central pounded the ball inside and used size to take the lead. Kevin Montero had six in the quarter, while Sy Kidd, Martin, and Robinson each added a 2-point field goal.

The Golden Eagles led 26-20 with 1:25 left in the half. North Surry stayed in the fight, however, by ending the half on a 7-0 run. Riggs made the Hounds’ next 3-pointer with just three seconds on the clock.

North Surry acted like the halftime break never happened when it carried momentum right into the third quarter. Central struck first with two points from Noah Cox, but the Greyhounds responded with a 14-2 run.

A Central timeout at 4:06 did little to slow the Hounds down. McMillen cut the lead back to single digits with a bucket at 3:47, then North scored the next six.

North Surry shot 3-for-6 beyond the arc in the third quarter to turn a 27-26 halftime lead into a 54-36 advantage to start the fourth quarter.

The Greyhounds ended any hopes of a comeback with a 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter. At 61-36, North had its largest lead of the night at 25.

The fourth quarter was just a formality, as both coaches cleared their benches. North Surry shot 50 percent from three in the quarter once again, going 4-for-8. The Greyhounds finished the game 12-for-32 beyond the arc for a 3-point percentage of 37.5.

North Surry improves to 5-7 overall and 2-3 in WPAC competition. Surry Central drops to 5-9 overall and 1-3 in conference play.

