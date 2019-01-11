Lady Eagles bounce back

Cory Smith | The News Golden Eagle Joley Cabe (5) notched her fourth double-digit scoring performance of the season with 13 points against North Surry. - Cory Smith | The News Jessi Shelnutt’s 13 points in Friday’s game weren’t enough to lift the Greyhounds over Surry Central. - Cory Smith | The News North Surry’s Hannah Moxley (22) leads the Lady Hounds on a fastbreak against Surry Central. - Cory Smith | The News Surry Central freshman Mia McMillen (22) set a new career high in total rebounds (eight) against North Surry, while tying career highs in steals (five) and offensive rebounds (five). - -

Both Surry Central and North Surry needed a win in the worst way in Friday’s county face-off.

The Lady Eagles (11-3) had dropped two of three games in 2019 after starting the season 9-1. Central is also coming off its worst loss of the season, a 24-point beating by Western Piedmont foe Forbush.

North Surry (5-10, 1-4) ended 2018 on a high note by winning three straight games to sit at 5-6 overall heading into the new year. Similar to Central, 2019 hasn’t exactly been kind Lady Hounds. North started the year 0-3 and most recently fell to West Stokes in double overtime.

The momentum-building game saw Surry Central stave off a Greyhound third-quarter comeback to win game No. 11 53-44.

North Surry’s only lead of Friday’s game came at 3-1 following a 3-pointer from Stephanie Simpson. Central’s first three points came from the free throw line, with Taylor Cochran and Savanah Atkins each getting on the board. Then, Central starting showing off its sticky fingers with the first of 13 steals.

The Lady Eagles full-court pressure helped give the visitors an 8-5 lead. Joley Cabe hit two 3-pointers with just a Callie Willard field goal in between to put the Eagles up 14-7. Willard found Jessi Shelnutt for a corner 3-pointer to cut the lead to four, but Cochran quickly made a field goal to make it 16-10 at the end of the first.

Mandy Holt’s Eagles opened the second quarter with a 7-3 run, capped off by an Atkins 3-pointer.

Willard, who led the Greyhounds with 16 points, hit her first triple of the night to cut the lead to 23-16.

But once again Central’s full-court press overwhelmed North Surry. Steals by Mia McMillen and Cochran allowed Surry Central to take its first double-digit lead of the game, forcing a timeout from North’s Shane Slate.

North Surry had opportunities from the line in the second quarter, but shot just 2-for-5 on free throws. Central led 31-19 at the half.

The Lady Hounds looked like a new team in the second half due to better ballhandling that minimized turnovers. North started the third quarter on a 10-4 run, with each basket being assisted. Shelnutt, who was held to just four points in the first half, finished with seven in the third quarter.

Shelnutt and Willard combined for a trio of 3-pointers in the 16-point quarter. Central was held to just eight points as North closed the cap to 39-35 by the start of the final period.

The other big change for North Surry in the third quarter was rebounding. The Hounds were held to just eight rebounds in the first half, but grabbed seven in the third quarter alone.

Central’s lead of four soon extended back to eight thanks to an 8-4 start to the quarter. A combined seven fourth-quarter boards from McMillen and Atkins limited the second-chance opportunities that North capitalized on in the third quarter.

Buckets from Shelnutt and Simpson made it a seven-point game, with a technical foul free throw by Simpson cutting it the lead six with 1:20 left to play. After missing a 3-pointer, North Surry went to fouling as the clock crept below 60 seconds.

Cabe and Cochran went 1-for-3 from the line, but when North tried for a 3-pointer under 20 seconds Cochran came up with a big block that Megan Atkins wrapped up. Atkins went 2-for-2 from the line to secure the Eagles win at 53-44.

Willard led all scorers with 16, followed by Savanah Atkins with 15, Cabe and Shelnutt with 13, and Simpson with 10.

North Surry looks to break its losing streak against Carver (0-11, 0-4) on December 18. Surry Central will also resume WPAC play next Friday against Walkertown (5-7, 1-3).

Central downs North in county showdown

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

