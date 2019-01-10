Let the good times roll

Dale Sands Photography Cardinal Cadence Lawson finished with 10 points in Wednesday’s 55-33 win over North Wilkes. - Dale Sands Photography Grace Cook of East Surry fires a long 2-pointer against North Wilkes. - Dale Sands Photography East Surry’s Elle Sutphin (33) scored a career-high 30 points in Wednesday’s victory. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Lady Cardinals of East Surry are steamrolling opponents and having a blast in the process.

East improved to 9-2 on the season with a 55-33 win over North Wilkes on Wednesday night. The Cards have now won six straight games and have seven double-digit wins on the season.

Elle Sutphin’s 27 points against Winston-Salem Prep on Tuesday remained her career-high for all of 24 hours. The Cardinal junior dropped 30 points in Wednesday’s win, including 18 in the first half.

Before the Cardinals ran away with the game, the first quarter was actually neck-and-neck. Sutphin and Morgan Smith got the Cardinals off to a 6-2 start. McKenzie Johnson brought the Vikings (8-7, 5-0 Mountain Valley) within two with a layup before Sutphin hit a 3-pointer.

A pair of free throws from Shelby Roal made it a three-point game. East responded by scoring the next six points. East’s full-court pressure forced turnovers on the Vikings’ end, allowing all six points to be scored within 30 seconds.

Down 15-6, North Wilkes’ Rachel Winkler and Taylor Harrold scored the next six points to make it a three-point game once again. Sutphin hit another field goal to put the Cardinals at 17, with Roal knocked down a triple with 30 seconds left to make it 17-15.

Despite the game being close, East never trailed in the first quarter by limiting North’s inside shots. This carried into the second quarter, with the Vikings’ first points coming from a Liz Martin 3-pointer nearly three-and-a-half minutes in.

The Cardinals also struggled to score, with Martin’s triple cutting the lead to 22-18. East regrouped inside of four minutes and outscored North Wilkes 9-3 in that span. Kylie Bruner and Sutphin held down the low block and scored the next nine points from either the paint or the free-throw line.

Winkler scored with just three seconds left on the clock to make it 31-21 at the half.

The Cardinal defense continued to shine as East held North Wilkes scoreless until 3:23. Harrold’s and-one made it 36-24 after the Lady Cards scored the first five points of the second half. Harrold’s three points were the only points scored by the Vikings in the quarter, with East outscoring North 15-3 in the third quarter.

Back-to-back points from Cadence Lawson and Grace Cook put East up 50-24. A pair of free throws from North’s Johnson finally ended the dry spell for the visitors. Of the Vikings 33 points, 11 came from the charity stripe. North Wilkes shot 11-of-13 from the line.

A 3-pointer from Lawson put the bow on East Surry’s win. In the 22-point victory, Sutphin (30), Roal (12), and Lawson (10) were the only players to score in double digits.

East Surry returns to Northwest Conference play when they travel to Bishop McGuinness (10-4, 0-0) on Friday. North Wilkes is also in conference action that night and will travel to MVAC rival Alleghany (9-4, 4-1).

