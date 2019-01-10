Cards party like the 90s

Cory Smith | The News Isaac Washington (21) absorbs contact on a contested layup in East Surry’s 90-54 victory. - Cory Smith | The News Cardinal Eli Bullington (2) fires a triple over North Wilkes’ Kobe Brown (24). - Cory Smith | The News Dillon Mosley (20) draws a blocking foul in East Surry’s win over North Wilkes. - Cory Smith | The News Jefferson Boaz (5) filled the stat sheet in Wednesday’s win with 32 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and five steals. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Though all the participants in Wednesday’s basketball game between were born in the 21st century, a 90s party broke out at East Surry.

East Surry redeemed a season-opening loss to North Wilkes by decimating the Vikings 90-54. A game deemed the “Marty Behrens Invitational” gave the new Cardinal head coach his first win over his former team.

The Cards (5-3, 0-1) were without their now-leading scorer Jefferson Boaz in the first match-up on December 19. Even in Boaz’s absence, East nearly pulled off the victory but fell to the Vikings, 59-56.

Since 2005, the Cardinals have only scored 90 points on three separate occasions. The first was on November 30, 2013 in a 93-43 win over Forbush. The second was on February 6, 2018 in a 96-93 triple overtime loss to South Stokes. The third, of course, was Wednesday night.

The Cardinals have won three-of-four games in the new year and have recently found their groove on the court. The difference is tangible, as East turned a loss of three points to North Wilkes into a 36-point victory.

One major difference for East has been the development of a dynamic duo consisting of juniors Boaz and Quincy Smith. After the two combined for 36 points against Winston-Salem Prep on Tuesday, Boaz and Smith totalled 51 of East Surry’s 90 points against North Wilkes (6-9, 2-3). Boaz finished just one shy of his career high with 32 points, as well as 11 rebounds, five assists, and five steals.

Much like the girls game before them, the Cards and Vikings duked it out in the first quarter. Three assists from Colby Guy helped the Cards start out with a 9-5 advantage. Smith also started the game 2-for-2 beyond the arc as the Cardinals led by four.

Field goals from Kobe Brown and Ethan Brown made it a two-point game, with Boaz going 2-for-2 from the line in-between the baskets. Ethan Brown tied the game at 13-13 by also going 2-for-2 at the stripe and adding a layup. Landon Stevens put East up 15-13; a lead the Cardinals would not surrender for the remainder of the game.

East closed the first quarter with a 9-2 run inside of two minutes. Boaz started the run with an assist from Chase Hewitt, followed by various Cardinals capitalizing on steals from Dillon Mosley. East led 26-17 at the end of the first.

Boaz and Smith each scored two to put East Surry up 30-17. Ethan Brown and Matthew Holloway broke the Cardinals scoring streak with back-to-back buckets, cutting the lead to 30-21 at 6:02.

Then East Surry went off. A full-court press forced numerous turnovers from the Vikings. The Cardinals converted on these steals and went on a 12-0 run.

Even when North finally scored, East didn’t slow down. Seven different Cardinals scored in the 30-point quarter. East Surry turned a 26-17 lead at the beginning of the second quarter into a 56-31 lead by halftime.

Even when Behrens took his starters out in the second half, East couldn’t help but score. The Cardinals scored inside, outside, and from the free-throw line.

The one constant for North Wilkes’ offense was Ethan Brown. Brown, who led the Vikings with 20 points, was the only North player to score in all four quarters and either tied for or had sole possession of the most points of any Viking player in each quarter.

East Surry closed the game on a 13-2 run inside the final five minutes to win 90-54.

Boaz led all scorers with 32, followed by Ethan Brown with 20, Smith with 19, and Stevens and Kobe Brown with nine.

Isaac Washington (21) absorbs contact on a contested layup in East Surry’s 90-54 victory. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_7827.jpg Isaac Washington (21) absorbs contact on a contested layup in East Surry’s 90-54 victory. Cory Smith | The News Cardinal Eli Bullington (2) fires a triple over North Wilkes’ Kobe Brown (24). https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_8394.jpg Cardinal Eli Bullington (2) fires a triple over North Wilkes’ Kobe Brown (24). Cory Smith | The News Dillon Mosley (20) draws a blocking foul in East Surry’s win over North Wilkes. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_8107.jpg Dillon Mosley (20) draws a blocking foul in East Surry’s win over North Wilkes. Cory Smith | The News Jefferson Boaz (5) filled the stat sheet in Wednesday’s win with 32 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and five steals. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_8382.jpg Jefferson Boaz (5) filled the stat sheet in Wednesday’s win with 32 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Cory Smith | The News

East Surry dominates Vikings 90-54

By Cory Smith

