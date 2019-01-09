Eagles down Forbush in overtime

Kristian Russell | The News Surry Central’s Sy Kidd gets ready to take a shot in his team’s overtime victory over Forbush on Tuesday night. -

EAST BEND — The first game of the New Year was an exciting one for fans of the Forbush Falcons and the Surry Central Golden Eagles. On Tuesday night, Forbush hosted the Eagles in a Western Piedmont Athletic Conference clash. Both teams came into the game hyped up, as they were both looking for their first conference wins of the season. Forbush overcame a 14-point deficit to tie the game 49-49 at the end of the fourth quarter. The game went into overtime, where the visiting Eagles were able to outscore Forbush 8-3 to take a 57-52 WPAC win.

Both teams traded baskets in the first quarter, but the Falcons were able to come out on top. Surry Central started off the quarter with two baskets to take a 4-0 lead over the Falcons. The baskets came from the hands of Ryan Martin and Kevin Montero. The Falcons didn’t like how it felt to be behind on their home court, so they picked up their tempo over the next two minutes. Forbush was able to put up its first basket of the night with a fade away shot by James Allred, which cut Surry Central’s lead to two points.

As Surry Central was making its way down the court on its next possession, Landon Rockett stole the ball and come up with a counter play. Rockett passed the ball to Ben Hughart, who evaded his defender and knocked down a 3-pointer from the left side of the arc. With 4:48 left in the first, Forbush had a 5-4 lead over the Eagles.

As the quarter went on, Surry Central and the Falcons kept going back-and-forth with each team putting up points. With 11.3 seconds left, Nolan McMillen hit a layup to give Surry Central an 8-7 lead. The Falcons were able to quickly make their way down the court as time was ticking by. With less than five seconds on the clock, Sinjun Southard set up on the arc and knocked down a 3-pointer. When the buzzer sounded, the Falcons had a 10-8 lead over Central.

Forbush was unable to carry over its momentum to the second quarter, as the Eagles outscored the Falcons 14-8. Forbush couldn’t handle the Eagles’ defensive pressure and turned the ball over five times. Surry Central was able to capitalize off of the turnovers to take a 22-18 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, Central kept building off on its lead with Sy Kidd and Montero putting up additional baskets for the Golden Eagles. Although Surry Central held on to the lead, the Falcons were able to put up shots of its own as Rockett, Derek Matthews and Hughart all scored points for the home team. When the third quarter came to a close, Surry Central led the Falcons 44-30.

Surry Central had a 14-point lead over the Falcons, but the home team came storming back in the fourth quarter. Led by Hughart and Southard, Forbush was able to battle back. When the clock hit 3:48, the Falcons took the lead off of a jump shot by Dru Widner. The 6’0 junior, received a pass from Southard and made the most of his opportunity with a jump shot from the post. The Falcons had erased their deficit to take a one-point lead.

Forbush and Surry Central began trading baskets as the clock kept ticking. Forbush had baskets by Hughart and Landreth Cockerham which tied the game 47-47. When the clock hit 2:15, both teams were fighting for the win. Surry Central was able to strike first with a lay-up by Sy Kidd. Forbush got the ball back with two minutes to play. The Falcons made their way down the court with Hughart leading the pack. Forbush passed the ball around until Southard saw his chance and took it. Southard beat his defender and put up the jump shot which tied the game 49-49. Over the next minute, neither team successfully put in a shot and the regulation ended that way.

The game headed to overtime, where the Eagles were able to overtake the Falcons. Forbush couldn’t handle the man-to-man coverage that Surry Central was putting on, and the Falcons turned over the ball several times. Surry Central was able to capitalize as they outscored Forbush 8-3. At the end of overtime, Surry Central was able to take the 57-52 win over the Falcons.

