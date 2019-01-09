Forbush starts fast, rolls Lady Eagles

Kristian Russell | The News Surry Central’s Mia McMillen looks to score in Tuesday night’s road loss to Forbush. -

EAST BEND — On Tuesday night, the Forbush Falcons were back at home for the first time since Nov. 28. The away stretch was good to the Lady Falcons, as they won six out of eight games on the trip. The Falcons hosted Surry Central in a Western Piedmont Athletic Conference game to open up the New Year. Forbush put up shot after shot to come up with a 68-44 win over the Eagles.

Surry Central got things started with an early basket by Joley Cabe that put the Eagles up 3-0. Forbush was able to answer back less than 20 seconds later, with a jump shot by Nicole Scott. From there, the Falcons went on a scoring run with baskets by Kyndall Ellison and Scott. With 6:55 left in the quarter, Forbush had a 6-3 lead over Surry Central.

The Golden Eagles were able to stop Forbush’s scoring run with a basket by Savanah Atkins. The basket by the visitors would be the last gold and black basket for the next five minutes. Forbush turned up its tempo and for the next five minutes they outscored Surry Central 20-0. The Falcons were unstoppable on offense with quick passes and aggressive drives to the basket. Five different players knocked down baskets for the Falcons — Parkley Hennings, Scott, Ellison, Brooke Gammons and Morgan Beane.

When the clock hit 13.2 seconds, Forbush had a 26-5 lead over the Eagles. Surry Central was able to hit two shots before the clock hit zero in the first quarter. Cabe knocked down a 3-pointer from the left of the arc then a layup. At the end of the first, Forbush held on to a 26-10 lead.

The second quarter was better for the Golden Eagles, as they were able to outscore Forbush 12-9. Surry Central started off the quarter with two baskets to pull within nine points of the Falcons. The Falcons extended its lead back to 13 points with a a layup by Hennings.

For the next several minutes, Forbush was faced with a full-court press which worked to the visiting team’s advantage. Surry Central was able to hold off the Falcons from scoring as the Eagles went on a scoring run of their own. With 5:11 left before halftime, Surry Central pulled within seven points of the Falcons.

Although the Eagles pulled within seven points, the Falcons didn’t let the visitors advance any closer. Forbush put the tempo back in its hands with two free throws by Hennings and a 3-pointer by Scott. Forbush started to press the Eagles, and the tide turned the Falcons’ way. Hennings and Scott were able to trap Central and force a turnover that was recovered by Hope Grimes. Grimes made her way down the court and handed the ball off to Hennings who was fouled on her way to the basket. Hennings hit one of her free throws to give Forbush a 35-22 lead at halftime.

After the halftime break, Forbush was able to come out and retake control of the game. The Falcons knocked down 18 points and held Central to 10. The Falcons were leading the Eagles 47-32 when Ellison came off the bench and made her mark for the home team. Ellison received a pass from Hennings and hit a fade away to give Forbush a 49-32 lead. Before the third quarter was over, Forbush knocked down two more shots to take a 21-point lead.

In the final quarter, the home team once again outscored its opponent. Forbush racked up 15 points while the Eagles scored 12. Hennings, Scott, Alexis Ball, Meghan Anthony and Ellison all had points for the Falcons in the fourth quarter. When the buzzer sounded, the Falcons extended their win streak with a 68-44 win.

Hennings led the Falcons with 26 points, while Scott had 14. Ellison added 13 points and Anthony had four. Gammons, Ball and Grimes all had three points and Beane had two.

The Falcons are now 9-3 overall and 2-0 in the WPAC. Forbush will host Starmount on Wednesday night before travelling to North Surry on Friday.

