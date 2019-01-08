No. 2 Lady Cards win fifth straight

Cory Smith | The News Elle Sutphin (33) led the Cardinals with a career-high 27 points in addition to seven rebounds and four assists in Tuesday’s win. - Cory Smith | The News Cardinal sophomore Carmen Gonzalez (13) splits a pair of Phoenix defenders. - Cory Smith | The News Grace Cooke (25) finished Tuesday’s win with nine points, three boards, and four assists. - Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Kalia Speaks attacks the basket in East Surry’s 71-22 victory over Winston-Salem Prep. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The East Surry Lady Cardinals broke in their newly acquired No. 2 ranking in the MaxPreps poll with a 49-point victory over Winston-Salem Prep.

The white-hot Cardinals (8-2, 1-0) have now won five straight games, with four of those wins coming by at least 13 points. East Surry carried momentum into Tuesday’s home opener against the Phoenix of Winston-Salem Prep (2-6, 0-1).

Caleb Gilley’s Lady Cardinals didn’t waste any time in establishing dominance in Tuesday’s game. Dasia Lambert hit a 3-pointer with 6:20 left in the first quarter to force a Phoenix timeout. The Cards led 10-0 at the time.

Nakaiyah Crews got Prep on the board after trailing 16-0. Oddly enough, East went on another 16-0 run before the Phoenix scored again. This time it was Trezha Muhammond breaking the streak with 39 seconds left in the opening quarter.

East Surry led 33-4 after eight minutes of play.

After the Cardinals’ highest-scoring quarter of the season, play slowed entering the second quarter. Cadence Lawson grabbed an offensive board and put it back to make it 35-4 at the start of the quarter. Jenea Watson and Crews scored back-to-back for Prep to make it 35-8.

East continued to have a field day, scoring 18 in the second quarter to Prep’s eight.

Elle Sutphin led the Cardinals with a career-high 27 points in addition to her seven rebounds and four assists. Sutphin scored 23 of her 27 points in the first half, with the other four coming in the third quarter.

A running clock soon came to be at East led by as much as 52. Time quickly expired as the Cards won their eighth game of the season, 71-22.

Kylie Bruner was second on the team with 11 points. Lambert and Grace Cook had nine, and Lawson scored eight. Eight different Cardinals scored in Tuesday’s game.

Watson led the Phoenix with seven points, followed by Muhammond and Shelia Robinson with six, Crews with two, and Jada Jackson with one.

East Surry looks for win No. 9 in tonight’s home game against North Wilkes. Winston-Salem Prep returns to Surry County to face Millennium Charter Academy on Thursday before returning home against South Stokes on Friday.

East wins conference opener

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

