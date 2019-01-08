Lady Patriots shot down by 45

John Cate | The News Surry’s Trinity Thompson drives into the lane and kicks out to a teammate on the perimeter during Tuesday night’s loss to Forsyth Home Educators. - John Cate | The News Karlie Effler (20) gets inside for a shot during Tuesday’s game. Effler had 16 points for the Lady Patriots. - John Cate | The News Lauren Bevis (30) of Forsyth Home Educators gets off a shot against Surry defenders Trinity Thompson and Karlie Effler during Tuesday night’s game. Bevis, who recently signed with Division I Gardner-Webb, scored 45 points in her team’s 66-54 victory at the Armfield Center. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Sometimes a team simply has nothing to lose. The Surry Homeschool Lady Patriots found themselves in that position on Tuesday night.

Surry found itself playing at home against former conference rival Forsyth Home Educators, a homeschool team that just happens to have one of the area’s best all-around talents on its roster in 5’5” senior point guard Lauren Bevis. The Lady Patriots had their hands full with Bevis, but if they’d simply started the game better, might have had a better fate than their 66-54 loss.

Bevis, who recently signed with Gardner-Webb University, scored 45 points to lead the Hawks (13-3) to the victory. She opened the game with four baskets and an assist as Forsyth jumped out to an early 12-0 lead. Surry settled down after that and made a game of it, but was never able to catch up again.

“We dug ourselves a hole by making some really bad decisions early on. After we settled down, we realized we could get to the rim,” said Surry head coach Todd Hill. “If we could have the first five minutes back to play again, I think we’d see a different result.”

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Patriots’ tandem of senior guards tried to bring Surry back. Krissa Hill got inside for a short jumper and made the and-one free throw with 3:51 remaining to spark a rally. Fifteen seconds later, Jill Boyd rebounded a missed shot and took it the length of the court, and then Hill drew a foul at 3:19 and made two free throws. After another miss by the Hawks, Hill scored off a fastbreak and the Forsyth lead was down to 59-52.

Surry had a chance to get even closer, but Bevis had something to say about that. Surry’s Trinity Thompson appeared to have a steal for her team, but Bevis stole the ball back near midcourt and raced back the other way, where she let fly from 21 feet and hit nothing but net. That proved to be the dagger in the comeback, and gave her points 39 through 41 on the night.

“(Bevis) shoots the ball incredibly well,” said Coach Hill. “We let her get loose a couple of times, but a lot of those shots she hit, you just have to tip your hat to her.”

Coach Hill was hoping for a good start by the Lady Patriots, but didn’t get it. The game opened with Bevis swishing an 18-footer, then assisting on a basket by Esther Helm. Bevis followed with a three-footer in the lane, then stole the ball and took it 70 feet the other way, and then hit another short jumper, all in the first three minutes. Forsyth led 12-0 before Faith McClary hit an 18-foot jumper to get her team on the board. Bevis naturally answered with a baseline jumper, but Boyd scored four points in the last 37 seconds to make it 14-6 after one quarter of play.

Hill scored to open the second quarter and then Karlie Effler knocked down a three from the baseline, but Bevis bombed in one of her own seconds later. The rest of the first half went back and forth between the teams, with Effler hitting a three at the buzzer to leave the Lady Patriots down 30-22 at intermission.

Effler, who spent much of the night having to guard Bevis due to a few of her teammates being ill, didn’t let it affect her offensively. She had 16 points of her own, including four 3-pointers.

“Karlie actually did a good job on Lauren,” said Coach Hill. “I know she had 45, but Karlie’s young and stayed in front of her and challenged a lot of shots.”

Effler opened the second half with a driving layup and Surry was within six on two different occasions, but then Bevis scored eight points in less than a minute, including one 3-pointer off the right baseline with Effler right in her face. She ended the third quarter with 31 points and Forsyth led 48-35 when the period was over.

Boyd started the final quarter by finishing off a fastbreak, only for Bevis to drill a 19-footer and then a 3-pointer next time down. Effler answered her with a three and then Thompson hit one of her own, but Forsyth scored six straight before the Lady Patriots made their final push.

Krissa Hill had a double-double for Surry, with 11 points and 13 rebounds to go along with seven assists. Boyd led the Lady Patriots with 18 points, and also had nine points and six steals. McClary had four points, and Thompson, who was slowed down by illness, tallied three.

“Trinity worked hard and played a great game, but she didn’t have her legs tonight,” said Coach Hill, who was also missing starter Kayleigh Cooper from his lineup.

For the Hawks, Kaitlyn Withers had nine points, Abigail Grimes five, Emma Pendleton four and Helm three.

The Lady Patriots (12-5) will travel to Alamance Christian on Friday night for another non-conference tilt.

Surry’s Trinity Thompson drives into the lane and kicks out to a teammate on the perimeter during Tuesday night’s loss to Forsyth Home Educators. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0793.jpg Surry’s Trinity Thompson drives into the lane and kicks out to a teammate on the perimeter during Tuesday night’s loss to Forsyth Home Educators. John Cate | The News Karlie Effler (20) gets inside for a shot during Tuesday’s game. Effler had 16 points for the Lady Patriots. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0815.jpg Karlie Effler (20) gets inside for a shot during Tuesday’s game. Effler had 16 points for the Lady Patriots. John Cate | The News Lauren Bevis (30) of Forsyth Home Educators gets off a shot against Surry defenders Trinity Thompson and Karlie Effler during Tuesday night’s game. Bevis, who recently signed with Division I Gardner-Webb, scored 45 points in her team’s 66-54 victory at the Armfield Center. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0779.jpg Lauren Bevis (30) of Forsyth Home Educators gets off a shot against Surry defenders Trinity Thompson and Karlie Effler during Tuesday night’s game. Bevis, who recently signed with Division I Gardner-Webb, scored 45 points in her team’s 66-54 victory at the Armfield Center. John Cate | The News

Forsyth D-1 signee Bevis lights it up in win over Surry