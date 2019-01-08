Cards fall to Phoenix

Cory Smith | The News Winston-Salem Prep’s Chaz Gwyn (1) led the Phoenix with a team-high 16 points in Tuesday’s game. - Cory Smith | The News Cardinal Quincy Smith (23) led East Surry with 20 points in Tuesday’s loss to Winston-Salem Prep. - Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Dillon Mosley (20) dribbles his way out of a corner trap in the Cardinals’ 65-58 loss to Winston-Salem Prep. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy has been the measuring stick for area basketball teams for more than a decade.

East Surry was ready for the test in Marty Behrens’ first encounter with the Phoenix since coming to East. The Cardinals nearly overcame a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit, but ultimately fell to the Phoenix 65-58.

It looked like East Surry might run away with the game early. Quincy Smith, who led the Cardinals with 20 points in Tuesday’s loss, scored the first five points of the game in 46 seconds to force a Prep timeout.

Andre Gould settled his team and quickly evened the score at five with a field goal from TJ Mills and a 3-pointer from Stephen Minor. Zaire Patterson had his first of eight rebounds on a putback that gave Prep the lead at 7-5.

The Cardinals and Phoenix traded leads until East Surry led 12-10. Mills connected with Essih Aird for a 3-pointer with 1:11 left in the first in what would be the final lead change of the game. Chaz Gwyn, Prep’s leading scorer in Tuesday’s game, hit a triple to give the Phoenix a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Minor knocked down a pair of free throws to start the second quarter, capping off an 8-0 run by Prep. Jefferson Boaz ended the run with a floater to make the score 18-14.

Each time East seemed to be closing in on the Phoenix’s lead, Prep would pull right ahead. Dillon Mosley scored his only points of the night with a 3-pointer in the second quarter, only for Gwyn to respond with a 3-pointer of his own just six seconds later. Gwyn followed up his 3-pointer by scoring the next five points to force a Cardinal timeout.

Landon Stevens ended the 8-0 run this time off a fake screen from Isaac Washington. Mills and Minor each had a field goal in addition to a free throw from Aird to give the Phoenix 33 points.

Down 11, East Surry scored the next six points to make it a five-point game at halftime. Buckets from Smith, Stevens, and Washington made it 33-28 at the half, with Prep still holding the advantage.

After double-digit quarters by both teams in the first half, the pace slowed in the third quarter. Boaz had a 3-pointer, an assist, and three rebounds in the first two minutes of the quarter, but exited the game at 5:07 due to foul trouble. At the time, East trailed just 37-33.

Once Prep took a 41-33 lead at 2:54, neither team scored until the 39.6 second mark. Zack Austin scored an and-one at 39.6 and also hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer. In the third quarter alone, the 6-foot-6 senior Austin had eight points, six rebounds, and an assist.

AJ Wilson had the Cardinals only point inside 5:07, going 1-of-2 from the free throw line at 17.4.

Prep made it a 15-point game with a Mills basket to start the fourth quarter. A field goal from Stevens and triple from Boaz made it just a 10-point game with 6:15 let to play.

East was finally able get within single digits at 3:43 on a Boaz 3-pointer. Smith converted in transition to make it 55-49 with 2:22 on the clock. The Cardinals cut it to five at 57-52 and 60-55, but that was as close as they would get.

East Surry shot just 3-of-7 from the line in the fourth quarter, while the Phoenix went 8-for-10 from the line in the final eight minutes to win the game 65-58.

Smith led all scorers with 20, followed by Gwyn and Boaz with 16, Mills with 12, and Minor with 11.

East Surry’s fourth-quarter rally too little, too late

