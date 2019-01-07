Lady Patriots score two big victories

Contributed photo JW Williams and the rest of her Surry Homeschool teammates improved to 12-4 on the season with two victories last week. -

CANA — Surry Homeschool’s Lady Patriots were busy at the end of last week, scoring two big victories on back-to-back nights.

The Lady Patriots played their first game of 2019 on Thursday night in an intersectional matchup with the Chatham Home Educators, then came back to the area the next night, playing at their secondary home court at St. Paul Intermediate School in Cana. Surry won both contests easily, beating Chatham 70-49 and then routing Asheville 62-29.

The win over Chatham was one of the team’s most impressive of the season, coming on the road against one of the better homeschool teams from the East.

“They are a good team,” said Surry coach Todd Hill. “They played South Wake very close in one of their conference games, and South Wake won the state championship last year.”

Indeed, Chatham easily defeated both East Wake and Durham in conference matches before Christmas, and currently stands in second place in the East due to a 48-38 setback against South Wake, which leads the East standings.

Last Thursday, the Lady Patriots came out and forced the tempo early behind senior point guard Krissa Hill, who scored 11 first-quarter points and staked Surry to a 21-13 lead by the end of the opening period at Emmaus Baptist Church in Pittsboro.

“Chatham played pretty good man-to-man, but we shot the ball well, and we had very balanced scoring,” Coach Hill said. “When they’d stop one person, someone else would score. We had seven 3-pointers as a team and we finished well at the rim.”

The Lady Patriots were up 38-27 at the half and were able to hold off any attempts by Chatham to rally after intermission. Jill Boyd was the one doing most of the damage in the third quarter, in which she scored nine of her 14 points. Surry shut down the hosts with an 18-8 closing kick to win the game decisively.

“I liked the way we played. We were very unselfish and shared the ball well,” Coach Hill said.

Krissa Hill had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead the team. Kayleigh Cooper added 18 points, while Boyd had seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals to go with her 14. Faith McClary added 11 points, including 3-for-3 from behind the arc, and Trinity Thompson had eight points, eight rebounds and three assists.

The Lady Patriots hosted Asheville the next day at St. Paul, which is a considerably shorter drive for the Trailblazers than if the game were played at the Armfield Center. It probably wouldn’t have mattered if the game had been played on Mars, because Surry blitzed them in the first quarter to the tune of 18-2 and never looked back.

“We came out really well,” said Coach Hill. “We shot the ball well and got out in transition. They were playing a lot of point zone and triangle-and-two on Krissa and Jill. We were just taking what we were being given and trying to pick on the weakest defender.”

Asheville spent a lot of time going after Krissa Hill at the point, and held her to only nine points, but she also had nine rebounds and six assists. Boyd lit the Trailblazers up for 21 points and nine rebounds.

Surry backed off the throttle a bit in the second quarter and led 30-15 at halftime. Two dominant quarters in the second half produced the lopsided final score.

Cooper had 13 points, Lindsey and Ashlyn Cooper three each, and McClary two. Thompson was all over the scoresheet with four points, 11 rebounds, five assists and six steals.

Surry hosts the Forsyth Home Educators today at Armfield in a game that was rescheduled from December. They will travel to Alamance Christian School on Friday night.

