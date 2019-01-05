Bears split at S. Iredell

STATESVILLE — The Bears took a road trip on Friday night and came away with a split decision.

Mount Airy’s visit to South Iredell High School, a member of the North Piedmont 3A Conference, resulted in a 62-36 victory for the second-ranked Lady Bears, but the men’s contest saw Mount Airy get off to a slow start. The Bears climbed back into the game, but ended up on the short end of a 59-48 final score.

The women’s game ended up as a blowout, but it wasn’t until the second half that Mount Airy (8-1) found its stride. South Iredell was competitive in the first half, and the Lady Bears were holding a slim 23-22 edge at intermission. A 20-5 third quarter broke the game wide open and Mount Airy continued to pull away in the final period.

The game was another showcase for the Lady Bears’ four seniors. Shaunae Sawyers led the team with 18 points, followed by Alyssa Cox with 16, Bailey Flippen with nine and Hanne Cooke with eight.

Mount Airy struggled on both sides of the ball in the early part of the nightcap. Even after Greg Greene hit the final shot of the first quarter, the Vikings (7-5) were in command with a 20-7 lead.

Fortunately for the Bears, Greene was just getting warmed up. South Iredell pushed the lead to 15 two more times, but the senior guard scored 10 straight points early in the second quarter to get the deficit back to single digits. By the half, Mount Airy trailed just 30-24 after Tyler Sheets ended the first half with a 3-pointer.

The Bears twice got within five points in the third quarter, thanks in part to a three from Alex Hall, but the Vikings wouldn’t let them get any closer. A 14-3 South Iredell run that bridged the third and fourth quarters gave the Vikings their largest lead of the night to that point, at 52-36 with five minutes remaining. Mount Airy tried to rally again, with Isaac Phipps ending the run and then Greene scoring off a dunk to cut the gap to 12 points. Unfortunately, South’s Greg Liechty, who scored 15 points to lead his team, started answering the Bears’ baskets down the stretch. Two free throws by Holden Poindexter got the Bears within nine in the last minute, but that was as close as they could get.

Greene led Mount Airy with 22 points.

Mount Airy will host Starmount on Tuesday night.