Cardinals hitting their stride

Cory Smith | The News Cardinal Jefferson Boaz (5) led East Surry with 21 points and seven rebounds in Friday’s win over West Forsyth. - Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Landon Stevens (4) speeds past a Titan defender in Friday’s game. - Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Quincy Smith (23) leads a Cardinal fast break in Friday’s game. - Cory Smith | The News Colby Guy (3) surveys the court in East Surry’s 51-42 win over West Forsyth. - -

CLEMMONS — The bigger they are, the harder they fall.

East Surry faced the tall task (pun intended) of facing the Titans of West Forsyth High School Friday night. The 4A Titans had East’s number for most of the first half, but the Cardinals outscored West 33-20 in the second half to pull out a 51-42 victory on the road.

West Forsyth’s 1-9 record coming into Friday night was not an accurate representation of the team’s talent. Three of the Titans’ losses were to the No. 6 ranked 3A team Mount Tabor (10-2) and one was to the No. 2 ranked 3A Southwest Guilford (11-0). Of the remaining five losses, two were by two or fewer points and only two were by double digits.

Meanwhile, East Surry is hitting its stride at just the right time. The Cardinals have won four-of-five games and were coming off a 31-point victory over Surry Central.

It did take East some time to adjust to the style of play of the uber-athletic Titans. The tide of the game could change in an instant, and there were many instances of that happening.

Jefferson Boaz, the Cardinals’ leading scorer in Friday’s game with 21, banked a 3-pointer on East Surry’s first possession to take a 3-0 lead. Listed at 6-foot-8, there aren’t many players around that see eye-to-eye with Boaz. However, the Titans lived up to their mascots name by scoring their first points of the night on a post-up from 6-foot-10 junior Peyton Brown.

Boaz one up-ed Brown with an offensive rebound and putback on the other end. Instead of having Brown retaliate with dominant post play, West Forsyth point guard Jay Mitchell put on an athletic display that put the Titans up 8-5.

Mitchell scored in the lane and got back on the board with a steal and dunk on the next possession. The Titan junior showed off his wheels once again by speeding past Cardinal defenders and putting the home team up three.

East Surry’s own athletic PG Colby Guy cut the lead to one by attacking the basket among the skyscraper defenders of West. AJ Wilson and Boaz had buckets to put East up by one briefly, but the Titans scored the final points of the quarter to lead 14-11 after one.

The action slowed in the second quarter, with the team’s combining for just 15 points. East Surry kept throwing up shots beyond the arc, but failed to make another 3-pointer until the end of the first half.

Ryan Ayers made his first impact in the game with an assist to Brown and following it up with West’s first 3-pointer of the game. Down 19-11, Quincy Smith went 2-for-2 from the foul line to cut the lead to six. A dime from Dillon Mosley to Boaz made it a four-point game.

Ayers and Boaz traded triples to end the half, with West leading 22-18.

Foul trouble limited Brown’s playing time in the second half. After the junior forward went for six points and five boards in the first half, Brown went scoreless in the third.

Roles reversed in the second half, with West unable to spread the scoring, while East shared the love more than the first two quarters. Guy hit two 3-pointers and Mosley added one as the Cardinals ended the quarter on a 9-5 to regain the lead at 32-30.

West got two field goals from Jaylon McMillon, but the rest of the team combined for just two points in the team’s second eight-point quarter.

A Boaz bucket and a free throw from Landon Stevens gave East a five-point advantage in the fourth, the biggest lead of the night for the Cards. Ayers, who led the Titans with 10 points, ended the 12-5 run with a field goal at 6:19.

West battled back and, with points from Brown and McMillon, cut the lead to 39-36. A dish from Mosley to Smith sparked a 7-0 run for East. The run concluded with Wilson knocking down two technical free throws that came about after Brown slammed the ball after a foul call.

East was able to run the clock out after Mosley and Stevens put the exclamation point with two field goals inside the final 75 seconds. East Surry improved to 4-2 and will host Winston-Salem Prep (5-4) on Tuesday night.

Boaz led all scorers with 21 points, followed by Ayers with 10, and Guy, Brown, Mitchell, and McMillon with eight.

Huge fourth quarter lifts Cards over Titans

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

