Slaying the Titans

CLEMMONS — For the second time in three days, the East Surry Lady Cardinals proved they’re a threat to any team in any division.

The Cardinals (7-2) had the biggest win of their season to that point on Wednesday, besting the No. 5 ranked 2A team in the state, Surry Central, 53-40. East Surry held the Lady Eagles to a season-low 40 points and handed Central just its second loss of the season.

Fast-forward two days and Caleb Gilley’s Lady Cardinals are toe-to-toe with Titans, both literally and figuratively. West Forsyth entered Friday’s game ranked No. 7 in 4A after decimating opponents all season. The Lady Titans’ lone loss this season was to the No. 5 ranked 4A team, Ragsdale. West had a 10-1 record, winning each game by at least 13 points.

East Surry, ranked No. 6 in 1A, rallied behind freshman Cadence Lawson’s 19 points to defeat West Forsyth 55-51 on the road. The Lady Cards overcame shooting struggles and led the final 23 minutes of play to win their fourth straight and one of claim one of Gilley’s best wins as a head coach.

East was tested early when the Lady Titans came out in a half-court trap defense. The Lady Cards threw up a number of poor looks beyond the arc when they weren’t able to penetrate the lane. Even when shots weren’t falling, East’s offensive rebounding kept them in the game. Kylie Bruner started things off with an offensive rebound and putback to get East on the board.

After Bruner broke the scoring seal, West responded with the next five points. The Cardinals held Titan superstar Destiny Griffin to perimeter shooting in the early going, forcing the 5-foot-8 senior to start with three straight misses from beyond the arc.

Briauna Booth put West up with an and-one at 3:31. Griffin made her scoring debut 30 seconds later on a putback with one of her two first-quarter boards.

Gilley called a timeout to regroup and try and brainstorm a way for the Lady Cards to break a scoring drought. Elle Sutphin scored her first of 13 points by cleaning up a missed 3-pointer from Morgan Smith. Sutphin also scored the only other Cardinal points in the first quarter, a 3-pointer with just 53 seconds left on the clock.

Six first-quarter points from Booth gave West a 10-7 lead, despite the team shooting just 2-of-7 from the line.

Sutphin found Lawson for a 3-pointer 46 seconds into the second quarter to tie the game at 10-all. The Cardinal defense forced turnovers limited West Forsyth’s scoring opportunities, allowing East to take a 14-10 lead.

Booth scored the Titans’ first point of the second quarter from the line at 3:44. West’s Shakira Baskerville, Brooke Schaffer, and Griffin took quality looks from the perimeter, but nothing found the bottom of the net. All six of West’s points in the second quarter came from the line.

East Surry’s offense calmed down in the second quarter and tripled their first-quarter total to lead 21-16 entering halftime.

After a scoreless first quarter and a six-point second quarter, Lawson came alive in the third. Elle Sutphin scored East’s first points a minute in, but Lawson scored the next six for the Lady Cards to give them a 29-20 lead.

Griffin, who was held to just two points in the first half, notched her first 3-pointer of the game at 4:56 to cut the Cardinal lead to six. This would be Griffin’s only 3-pointer of the night, finishing 1-of-8 beyond the arc.

Dasia Lambert scored on a dime from Bruner and spread the love by finding Lawson for a triple a minute later, giving East a 34-25 lead. The lead entered double-digits thanks to a jumper from Smith at 2:25.

Griffin scored 10 in the third quarter, but only got a total of two points from the rest of her teammates as East led 38-28 with eight minutes left to play.

East took a 42-30 lead after Lawson connected with Sutphin on back-to-back possessions. Griffin traded free throws with Lambert and then post up buckets with Sutphin as East led 46-34.

Booth and Baskerville notched consecutive field goals to cut the lead to eight. Smith scored her seventh point of the night and Lambert knocked down two more free throws to extend the lead back to 12.

Two of West’s 3-pointers in Friday’s game came in the next 60 seconds as the Titans cut the lead to 51-46. Smith and Lawson went a combined 1-of-4 from the line, and then Baskerville converted an and-one with less than 30 seconds left to make it 52-49.

Lawson made it a two-possession game by going 1-of-2 from the line. Booth scored quickly after, but when West was forced to foul, Griffin picked up her fifth and exited the game with eight seconds left on the clock.

Lambert went 2-of-2 from the charity stripe to make it 55-51. The Lady Titans marched down the floor and got a shot up with time expiring, but Sutphin recorded one of her five blocks to send the ball hurling out of bounds with 1.5 on the clock.

West Forsyth needed a miracle on the ensuing inbounds, but Lambert intercepted the pass to end the game and give East the 55-51 win.

Lawson set career highs in Friday’s game with 19 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Griffin was just behind with 16 points, followed by Booth with 15, Sutphin with 13, Baskerville with 12, and Lambert with 11.

East Surry begins conference play on December 8 when the Cardinals host Winston-Salem Prep (2-5).

Lady Cards overcome West Forsyth

By Cory Smith

