Forbush grinds out win over North

John Cate | The News North Surry’s Hannah Moxley brings the ball over midcourt against Forbush defender Brittney Gammons in Friday night’s game. - John Cate | The News Forbush guard Nicole Scott (3) looks for a teammate during her team’s win over North Surry on Friday night. Lady Hound defender Michaela Stone is defending on the play. - John Cate | The News Forbush’s Parkley Hennings goes up for a shot against North Surry’s Jessi Shelnutt (23) during Friday’s game. Hennings led all scorers with 22 points. - John Cate | The News Forbush’s Kyndall Ellison drives toward the basket against North Surry. - -

The year 2019 didn’t start the way Forbush wanted it to, but things got better for the Lady Falcons as the night moved along.

North Surry was playing the host Friday night as the defending Western Piedmont 2A regular-season champions met the defending WPAC Tournament champs. The Lady Greyhounds were able to establish the tempo they wanted and take an early lead, but Forbush eventually roared back to claim a 51-39 road victory.

The Lady Falcons (9-3, 2-0 WPAC) made just two field goals in the first 10 minutes of play, but strong defense meant that they trailed just 15-8 at this point. Forbush was able to claim the lead before the end of the first half and ended up winning all of the final three quarters of the game.

“It’s always tough to play here. Coach (Shane) Slate does a good job of making you play his style of play,” said Forbush head coach Bradley Shore. “We hadn’t played in a week, and we looked a little sluggish out there tonight. His teams play such tough defense that they make you grind everything out.”

North Surry rode the hot hand of Callie Willard to its early lead. A layup and then a 23-foot 3-pointer by the senior had the Lady Hounds on top 7-1 midway through the opening period. The Lady Falcons’ Nicole Scott answered Willard by hitting one from the same spot at the other end of the floor, but Willard drove the lane and hit a scoop shot, then dished to Jessi Shelnutt for a short jumper. North led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Forbush’s Parkley Hennings hit two free throws to open the second, but then Hannah Moxley hit a 3-pointer to put the home team up by seven. No one scored for almost a minute before the Lady Falcons finally managed to get their offense untracked.

“You want to fuss at a girl for missing (layups), but you’re getting full effort because everyone wants to score,” said Shore. “We missed five or six in the first half, and the game’s a lot different if you make them.”

Forbush, which had shot the ball very poorly to this point, cut the margin to 15-10 when Scott penetrated into the lane and hit a pull-up jumper. She did the same thing at the 4:38 mark and drew a foul which led to two free throws. When Kyndall Ellison scored on a layup at the 3:33 mark, the visitors had pulled even. North’s Callie Allen scored to put her team back in front, but Ellison answered in a showdown of freshman standouts. Hennings made one of two at the line to give Forbush its first lead, but then Willard knocked down a three from the left baseline. Scott finished off a fastbreak for two and then stole the ball in the frontcourt for an easy score. Willard tied it again, but Hope Grimes’ three with nine seconds left in the first half marked the final lead change. The Lady Falcons led 25-22 at the half.

Forbush made a commitment to banging the ball inside to the six-foot Hennings in the third quarter, and she scored her team’s first seven points of the second half. A Grimes three and a driving layin by Ellison had the visitors in command 37-27 after three.

“We played some pretty good defense at times, tried some new things. In the second half, we got our hands on a lot of balls and that led to some fastbreak points for us,” said Shore.

The fourth quarter started the same way as the third. Hennings opened it with an and-one layup and then scored again when Scott drove the lane and dished for the easy basket. She scored the first eight Forbush points of the quarter. Moxley, who spent much of the period guarding her, tried to answer at the other end, scoring her team’s first seven, including a 3-pointer that made it 45-33 with 5:20 remaining. North then chopped the lead back down to 47-38 on a jumper by Stephanie Simpson with 2:52 left, but the Lady Falcons went into a delay game and put it away on four made free throws by Hennings and Scott.

Most of the Lady Hounds’ offense came from Willard (14) and Moxley (12). Simpson, who picked up three early fouls and was sidelined for much of the contest, was next with five. Michaela Stone and Shelnutt each had three, while Allen had the only other two. For Forbush, Hennings led everyone with 22 points. Scott added 14, Grimes eight and Ellison six.

North Surry (5-8, 1-2) visits West Stokes on Tuesday night, while Forbush hosts Surry Central that night in a first-place showdown.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

