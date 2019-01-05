Bombs away!

John Cate | The News North Surry’s Brett Johnson gets off a one-handed shot during Friday night’s 79-53 victory over Forbush. The Falcons’ Derek Matthews defends on the play. - John Cate | The News Forbush’s Ben Hughart looks for a way to the basket against Greyhound defender Nick Badgett. - John Cate | The News This was the type of play that the Hounds did most of their damage with. The Forbush defense collapses on North’s Chase Swartz, who kicks out to an open Carson Draughn for a jumper. This led to a two-point basket, but the Hounds used this type of attack to make 15 3-pointers in the contest. - John Cate | The News Forbush’s James Allred goes up for two of his team-high 11 points against North Surry. - -

Tyler Bentley and his North Surry Greyhounds had a plan for beating Forbush on Friday night, and it couldn’t have worked any better.

The Hounds opened the game on a dazzling and-one drive to the rim by Nick Badgett just 20 seconds into the contest, and led from wire to wire in a dominating 79-53 victory that gave Bentley his first win in Western Piedmont Athletic Conference action.

“That’s been our philosophy the past few days in practice, to pass up a good shot for a great one. We did that tonight,” said Bentley. “Right now, we’re starting to make progress and do things the right way. We’re sharing the ball really well. I don’t know how many, but we had double-digit threes tonight.”

North Surry (4-6, 1-2 WPAC) hit seven 3-pointers in an impressive first-half offensive display that the Falcons were simply unable to match. Clay Tompkins and Eli Riggs hit two each, with Badgett, Brett Johnson and Chase Swartz all knocking down one. North Surry displayed excellent floor awareness, frequently getting the Falcons’ defense to pack the middle before kicking out for an open jumper. The Hounds led 20-8 after one quarter of play and had pushed the lead to 25-9 when Forbush head coach Jody Christopherson asked for time with 6:34 remaining in the first half.

“We wanted to have a good start and maintain that for 32 minutes tonight,” said Bentley. “We’re starting to play more like a team.”

Christopherson managed to fire up his team, and the Falcons (5-6, 0-2) mounted a rally that began with a trey by Sinjan Southard. Forbush drew closer on a three-point play by James Allred and a scoop shot by Ben Hughart. Carson Draughn made two free throws for the Hounds, but Hughart dialed long distance and Landon Rockett connected from the baseline to cap off a 13-2 run. Bentley had seen enough, and decided to use a time-out of his own to regroup his team and slow the visitors down. With 3:56 left in the quarter, Forbush was back in the game at 27-22.

The Falcons didn’t stay in it long. Coming out of the break, the Hounds stepped on the gas pedal and again left Forbush in their wake. North ended the first half on a 15-5 run of its own that included threes from Riggs and Johnson, and were back in command at 42-27 going into the break.

Swartz and Hughart traded threes to open the second half, but the Falcons had no answer for a Swartz layup and another three by Badgett that gave the home team a 20-point edge. Forbush tried going inside to Allred for easy baskets with some success, but threes by Swartz and Badgett resulted in a 59-37 lead after three quarters after the Falcons failed to score from the field in the final 3:47 of the period.

North Surry led by as many as 30 points in the fourth quarter and ended the game with its reserves on the floor.

“It feels good when you can get everybody in and everybody contributes and makes an impact on the game. That was fun tonight,” Bentley said.

The Hounds hit another eight threes in the second half and finished the game with 15. Badgett and Swartz had two each in the third, Tompkins made three in the final period, and Devontae Wright sank one for his only points of the contest.

Badgett led North Surry with 18 points. Swartz added 17, Tompkins 15 (on five threes), and Draughn 10. Allred led Forbush with 11 and was followed by Hughart and Rockett with nine each.

Both teams resume WPAC action on Tuesday. The Falcons will host Surry Central, while the Greyhounds visit West Stokes.

Hounds hit 15 3-pointers to rout Forbush