Cold-shooting Bears fall to Morehead

John Cate | The News Jordan Newsome (foreground) had two 3-pointers to spark a second-quarter rally for the Bears, but it wasn’t enough to produce a win over 3A Eden Morehead on Wednesday. - John Cate | The News The Bears’ Dre Dobson delivers a pass to a teammate during Wednesday’s game. -

The Granite Bears were facing an opponent with plenty of size, length and athleticism, and they were wearing red. If you weren’t paying attention, you might have thought Winston-Salem Prep was calling on the Howard Finch Gym.

It wasn’t the Phoenix, but a combination of cold shooting and a big disadvantage on the boards was too much for Mount Airy to overcome on Wednesday night, as Eden Morehead pulled away late for a 54-38 victory in the final game of the evening.

Morehead (7-3), a member of the Mid-State 3A Conference and a team with six players on its roster standing between 6’2” and 6’4”, led from wire-to-wire. On two occasions, once in the first quarter and once in the third, the Bears managed to pull within a point, but were unable to get ahead. The Panthers appeared poised to run away with it more than once, but didn’t manage to put Mount Airy away until the final period. The Bears trailed by six points with 6:20 to play, but Morehead scored the final 10 points of the game.

The Panthers started the game the same way they ended it. Mount Airy didn’t score until Alex Hall hit a turnaround jumper with 3:28 left in the first quarter. By that time, Morehead’s Jarret Stewart had opened the game with a stickback and then Shy Lampkin had made two coast-to-coast layups to give the visitors a 7-0 lead. Morehead led 9-2 when Dre Dobson got the Bears going with a 3-pointer, which was followed by two baskets from Greg Greene. The lead was down to 11-10 by the end of the period.

The second quarter featured more momentum swings, with the Panthers starting out hot again and building an 11-point lead with three and a half minutes before halftime. However, Jordan Newsome hit a 3-pointer, and then Stewart, Morehead’s 6’4” junior forward who averages almost a double-double per game, was whistled for a technical foul. Greene capitalized by making two free throws and then a driving layup. He stole the ball right before the halftime buzzer and went in for a rim-rattling dunk that had the Bears within 29-24 at the half.

Baskets by Hall and and Greene opened the third quarter and pulled the home team within a single point. But that was Mount Airy’s high-water mark of the night. The Bears got a stop and had a possession with a chance to go in front, but missed a shot, and then the Panthers’ Jordan Sharpe hit a three at the other end that sparked a 9-0 run for his team. The margin remained at about 10 points all the way to the end of the quarter, which ended with Morehead on top 44-34.

Hall sank a 3-pointer early in the final period and Greene made one of two free throws at the 6:20 mark to make it 44-38, but that was all for the Bears.

Greene led Mount Airy with 13 points and Hall added 12, followed by Newsome with six, Holden Poindexter with four and Dobson with three. Lampkin led Morehead with 15 points, followed by Kenyan Allen with 12.

The Bears (4-4) will travel to South Iredell (6-5) on Friday night.

Jordan Newsome (foreground) had two 3-pointers to spark a second-quarter rally for the Bears, but it wasn’t enough to produce a win over 3A Eden Morehead on Wednesday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0613.jpg Jordan Newsome (foreground) had two 3-pointers to spark a second-quarter rally for the Bears, but it wasn’t enough to produce a win over 3A Eden Morehead on Wednesday. John Cate | The News The Bears’ Dre Dobson delivers a pass to a teammate during Wednesday’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0620.jpg The Bears’ Dre Dobson delivers a pass to a teammate during Wednesday’s game. John Cate | The News