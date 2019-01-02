Redemption

Cory Smith | The News Cardinal Cadence Lawson (10) switches to her left hand as she drives against Central’s Joley Cabe (5). - Cory Smith | The News East Surry freshman Kate Parks (35) pulls up for a short jumper in the Lady Cards’ 53-40 win over Surry Central. - Cory Smith | The News Central’s Taylor Cochran (4) collides with East Surry’s Cadence Lawson (10) on a fast break. - Cory Smith | The News Joley Cabe (5) corners Cardinal senior Elle Sutphin (33) in Wednesday’s game. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — 2019 looks very promising for the East Surry Lady Cardinals if Wednesday’s win over Surry Central was any indication of the team’s success in the new year.

East, the No. 7 ranked 1A team in the state, downed Central, the state’s No. 5 ranked 2A team, to hand the Golden Eagles their second loss of the season, 53-40 on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals (6-2) left Dobson four days before Christmas feeling a range of emotions; none of which were pleasant. Central overcame a 38-30 deficit by scoring 25 points in the fourth quarter to defeat East 55-54.

December’s win gave Surry Central (9-2) its 14th win over East Surry since 2006. The Eagles have only defeated two opponents more than East in that span (17 vs. South Stokes, 18 vs. West Stokes). It also gave Central its eighth win in 10 tries against the Lady Cardinals.

Whereas a superior second-half performance gave the Eagles their win over East, the Lady Cardinals never let up in the 13-point win over their county foe. East Surry scored first and never surrendered the lead in Wednesday’s game, leading by as many as 16.

Dasia Lambert struck first with a 3-pointer 80 seconds into the game. Kylie Bruner made it 6-0 with an and-one that stemmed from an offensive rebound. Bruner led the Cardinals with 10 total rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end of the floor.

Joley Cabe got the Eagles on the board with 4:16 left in the quarter. By the time Central scored its next field goal, there were just 30 seconds left on the clock and the Eagles trailed 15-3.

Megan Atkins converted 1-of-2 free throws and drilled a 3-pointer to go along with Cabe’s initial field goal for Central’s six first-quarter points. The Cards led 17-6 after one quarter of play, with Lambert outscoring the Eagles 8-6.

Central’s leading scorer coming into Wednesday’s game, Taylor Cochran, notched her first points to start the second quarter. Cochran averages 10.3 points per game but scored just three against East Surry.

Central rallied in the second quarter with a 7-0 run that cut the lead to 21-15. Kate Parks added a free throw and Morgan Smith a field goal to put the Cards up nine before Central’s Cochran and Tara Blevins scored the final three points of the quarter to make it 24-18 at halftime.

After shooting just 1-for-5 beyond the arc in the first half, Smith and Elle Sutphin made back-to-back triples to start the second half. Bruner followed the 3-pointers with consecutive field goals to give East a 34-18 lead.

Mia McMillen end the near four-minute scoring drought of Surry Central by going 1-for-2 from the charity stripe at 4:04. Atkins and Cabe cut it to 11 with field goals on the next two Eagle possessions.

Central managed to cut the lead to 38-27 heading into the fourth quarter and even made it a nine-point game at one point, but East never slowed down. Lambert hit her second triple of the night to put the Cardinal up by double-digits once again.

Carlie Via scored her first field goal of the game with a 3-pointer to match Lambert. The Eagles tried shooting from distance to catch up to the Cardinals, but shot just 2-of-15 from beyond the arc in Wednesday’s game.

Central also had chances to get points with the clock stopped at the free-throw line, but failed to capitalize. The Eagles finished 7-of-21 from the charity stripe.

The Cardinals maintained their double-digit lead to win the game 53-40. Lambert led all scorers with 17, followed by Sutphin with 14, Cabe with 12, and Smith, Bruner, and Blevins with nine.

Wednesday’s win marked the first time this season that East Surry won when allowing more than 39 points this season. The Lady Cards were 0-2 up to this point.

Surry Central will venture back into conference play by hosting Carver (0-9) on Friday. East Surry travels to West Forsyth (8-1) the same night.

