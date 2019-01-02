Lady Bears flip the switch

John Cate | The News The Lady Bears’ Bailey Flippen runs down an errant pass and saves her team from a turnover during Mount Airy’s 54-32 win on Wednesday night. - John Cate | The News Mount Airy senior Hanne Cooke scored a career-high 15 points in the Lady Bears’ win over Eden Morehead on Wednesday night. -

After two games against top 10 teams from higher classifications, it was perhaps unavoidable that Mount Airy would have a letdown in the Lady Bears’ first game of 2019.

It still didn’t make Angela Mayfield very happy.

Mount Airy, which entered the game as the state’s second-ranked 1A team according to MaxPreps, had played a disjointed first half against visiting Eden Morehead, and when the Lady Panthers scored the first two baskets of the second half, Mayfield had seen enough and called a time-out just 42 seconds into the third quarter.

“It wasn’t a great start to the third quarter, so I felt like I kind of needed to get into their ears a little bit and see if I couldn’t get some energy and fire into their pants,” said Mayfield, whose team was actually still leading 20-12 at the time. “We’d played three tough games up in Virginia, (but) I thought there were some lapses in defense that we hadn’t been having, and we got outrebounded, so it definitely wasn’t our best performance this season.”

Whatever the coach told her team, it flipped a switch, and the Lady Bears who beat the eighth-ranked 2A team in North Carolina and then took the eighth-ranked 4A team in Virginia down to the wire were on the floor when action resumed.

Over the next 6:07, Mount Airy (7-1) went on a 21-2 run. It started with a long jumper from senior Shaunae Sawyers. Sawyers then stole the ball in the frontcourt and went in for a layup, and at the 5:36 mark of the quarter, grabbed a rebound underneath and went coast-to-coast for an and-one layup. Morehead coach Demond Dillard asked for time, but the Lady Bears kept pouring it on. Hanne Cooke scored on a short hook in the lane, Bailey Flippen stole the ball and got it out to Alyssa Cox on a fastbreak, and Sawyers bombed in a couple of 3-pointers. By the time Morehead scored again, just 47 seconds remained in the quarter and Mount Airy led by 27 points.

“We did have a nice third quarter, and that was out best part of the game,” said Mayfield.

The teams played out of the fourth quarter with Mayfield subbing liberally and with not much interest in playing defense. The visitors actually outscored Mount Airy in the fourth quarter, but the lead never dropped under 20 points.

The Lady Bears led from wire to wire. Elizabeth Heck and Flippen had threes early in the opening quarter, and Mount Airy actually led the game 16-2 at one point despite playing with only one starter on the floor much of the time. The Lady Bears might have run away with it early, but very poor shooting — including a dozen missed layups — kept the blowout from happening until well into the second half.

Janika Millner led Morehead (3-4) with 10 points. Jamea Thomas added six. For Mount Airy, Sawyers led the way with 23 points, including 16 in the third quarter. Cooke had a strong game on the inside with 15 points, and freshman Sofia Stafford was next with six.

The Lady Bears will travel to South Iredell (4-5) on Friday night.

Big third-quarter run nets 54-32 victory

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

