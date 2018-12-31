Lady Hounds get W’s for Christmas

North Surry’s Emma Burnett runs down a loose ball during the Lady Hounds’ win over Elkin on Friday in the Bojangles Holiday Classic at Starmount High School. -

BOONVILLE — The North Surry Lady Greyhounds are making good use of their tune-ups before beginning Western Piedmont Athletic Conference play this week.

The Lady Hounds were one of several local teams that accepted an invite to compete in the Bojangles Holiday Classic hosted last Thursday and Friday at Starmount High School, and North Surry walked away with two victories, downing Forsyth Home Educators 51-33 in their first game and then beating Elkin 45-23 to wrap up the 2018 portion of their schedule.

The Lady Hounds, now 5-6 on the season, host Wilkes Central (6-5) on Wednesday night and then resume WPAC action on Friday at home against Forbush.

North Surry started its tournament with what could have been expected to be a very difficult game. Forsyth Home Educators entered the tournament 11-0 and among the highest-rated small school teams in the state by MaxPreps, but competed shorthanded. Standout senior guard Lauren Bevis, a Division I college prospect, was not available to play, and without her, the Hawks were not competitive with the Lady Hounds. North Surry had a 24-9 lead a few minutes into the second quarter, and while Forsyth was able to cut the gap to 10 at one point, the Lady Hounds went on a 7-0 run and led by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Hounds’ meeting with Elkin was even less competitive. North Surry held the Lady Buckin’ Elks to just one point in the first quarter and dominated until head coach Shane Slate cleared the bench in the final quarter with North Surry leading 45-10. Elkin scored the last 13 points of the game.

The Lady Hounds have now won three consecutive games since starting the season with six losses in the team’s first eight contests.

Senior Callie Willard is leading North Surry this season with 10.4 points and seven rebounds per game. Stephanie Simpson is averaging nine points per game, followed closely by Hannah Moxley at 7.4 and Jessi Shelnutt at 7.2.

The Lady Hounds have won a championship of some kind in the WPAC in each of the last eight seasons, keeping the streak alive last year by winning the league tournament as the third seed. The first two weeks of the new year will help determine if they can make a run at the regular-season title. On Friday, North hosts 2017-18 co-champ Forbush (8-3, 1-0), then visits West Stokes (7-4, 2-0) on Jan. 8. On Jan. 11, the Lady Hounds host Surry Central (9-1, 1-0), which is currently rated fifth among the state’s 2A teams by MaxPreps.

North Surry goes 2-0 in Starmount tournament

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

