North, East and Central girls all 2-0 in tournament

East Surry's Elle Sutphin goes up for a shot against Starmount in the Bojangles Holiday Classic. The Lady Cardinals scored two blowout wins in the two-day showcase on Thursday and Friday nights. -

BOONVILLE — Surry County had a strong showing at the Bojangles Holiday Tournament held at Starmount High School and Middle School on Thursday and Friday. East Surry and Surry Central girls’ and boys’s teams played in the tournament while North Surry’s women played as well.

North Surry:

As one of the lone Western Piedmont Athletic Conference teams in the Bojangles Holiday Classic, the North Surry Lady Greyhounds basketball team had to keep up its fierce reputation. Thursday saw the Greyhounds face off against Forsyth Home Educators where they took a 51-33 win. On Friday night, the Greyhounds took on the Lady Elks of Elkin. North Surry came out firing and took a 45-23 win over the Lady Elks. North Surry ended the tournament with an undefeated record of 2-0.

East Surry Girls:

On both nights of the tournament, the Lady Cardinals put on a show against their opponents. Thursday saw a 56-15 win over Elkin, while Friday was a 62-28 win over Starmount. It was a cake walk for the Cardinals as they came away from the tournament with a 2-0 record.

East Surry Boys:

The East Surry boys’ team went 1-1 during the tournament as they battled two Yadkin County teams. The first up was Forbush on Thursday in a game that went into overtime. East Surry fought off a resilient Forbush team to take a 75-71 win. Three Cardinals had 15 points – AJ Wilson, Landon Stevens and Quincy Smith. Dillon Mosley had 11, Colby Guy had 10 and Eli Bullington had five. Two additional players also scored – Chase Hewitt (3) and I. Washington (1). On Friday, Starmount got the best of the Cardinals as they handed the red and white a 62-46 loss. The last time East Surry had the lead was in the sixth minute of the first quarter. Starmount outscored the Cardinals in all four quarters to take a 62-46 win.

Surry Central Girls:

The Lady Golden Eagles were another Surry County team who came out of the Holiday Tournament with a 2-0 record. Surry Central took an easy 57-15 win over East Wilkes on Thursday. On Friday the Golden Eagles once again put up a double-digit win with a 74-35 victory over South Stokes.

The Eagles outplayed East Wilkes on both sides of the court. Surry Central made the most of the turnovers by the Cardinals as they had breakaways that turned into positive points. Taylor Cochran led the team with 14 points on Thursday night. Megan Atkins had 13, while Mia McMillen and Savanah Atkins both had eight. Carlie Via added six, Brooklyn Lester had four and Alea Doby and Westmoreland both had two.

Surry Central Boys:

The Golden Eagles will go into the New Year with a 1-1 Holiday Tournament record. Surry Central lost to East Wilkes on Thursday night then picked up a win over Caldwell Academy on Friday. Six players got on the board for Surry on Thursday, and four of those had double digit points. Although the Eagles had several scorers, East Wilkes was able to hold on to take a 58-56 win.

The next day, Surry Central was back on the court early with a game against Caldwell Academy. The Golden Eagles put up shot after shot and bounced back to take a 65-49 win.

East Surry's Elle Sutphin goes up for a shot against Starmount in the Bojangles Holiday Classic. The Lady Cardinals scored two blowout wins in the two-day showcase on Thursday and Friday nights.