Lady Bears nipped in Battle of the Borders

GALAX — The Lady Bears played three good quarters and one bad one Friday night. But the bad one was enough to cost them their first defeat of the 2018-19 season.

Mount Airy seemed to be in control at halftime of the championship game in the Battle of the Borders Christmas Tournament at Galax High School. Facing Pulaski County (Va.) in the final for the second year in a row, the Lady Bears ended the first half on a 10-0 run and led by six at the break.

However, Pulaski dominated the third quarter, holding Mount Airy to just three points and eventually building a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Lady Bears’ Shaunae Sawyers led a furious rally that twice surged her team back in front by a point, but the Lady Cougars eventually came away with a 48-44 revenge victory to take the tournament title.

“I thought we finished really strong at the end of the first half, had a really good stretch, but we came out flat at the start of the second half,” said Mount Airy head coach Angela Mayfield. “We made some mental lapses and had a bad third quarter. Very bad.”

Mount Airy (6-1 overall) trailed 40-30 after Pulaski’s Alaina Akers opened the final period with a 3-pointer from the left baseline. The Lady Cougars, who are the No. 8-ranked 4A team in Virginia according to MaxPreps, had outscored the Lady Bears 19-3 in the second half, and just seven minutes remained to play.

However, Mount Airy never quits, and it didn’t this time, either. Hanne Cooke started the rally by getting inside for a score with 6:14 to play. After a Cougar miss, Sawyers raced the other way, drew contact on a shot and sank two free throws. Less than 20 seconds later, she ran down a rebound and the other end and started a fastbreak the other way, with Kylie Hollingsworth finishing. Pulaski coach Bradley Sutphin immediately called a time-out with his team’s lead whittled down to 40-36.

The Lady Bears kept coming. Sawyers scored on a putback with 4:30 to play before the Cougars’ Ally Fleenor ended the run by making one of two free throws. But Sawyers got open from the right wing and knocked down a three to tie the score with 3:39 remaining. After two more free throws from Fleenor, she did it again at the 1:58 mark to give Mount Airy a 44-43 lead. However, those would be the last Lady Bear points of the evening.

In the final two minutes, Mount Airy missed two free throws and two shots. Meanwhile, Fleenor, a strong six-foot freshman forward who wasn’t around when the Lady Bears faced this team a year ago, scored on a stickback with 1:23 left to put the Lady Cougars back up by a point. Sawyers missed a short scoop shot that went off the rim, and Pulaski’s Erin Russell made two free throws with 28 seconds to go.

Sawyers got one last chance with 18 seconds remaining, getting open on the right baseline, but couldn’t knock down the shot. Russell clinched it by making one of two with eight seconds on the clock.

“We gave up an offensive rebound after we got the lead back, and we can’t afford to give teams second chances in crunch time,” said Mayfield. “We executed well at the end and had a chance to tie the game, but the shot didn’t go in. It was about as well as you can ask for, but it didn’t fall.”

The first half of the game was a shootout between Fleenor, who scored nine of her team’s first-half points, and the Lady Bears’ Alyssa Cox, who bombed in 18. Cox scored Mount Airy’s first 10 points of the game, but Pulaski (9-2) twice erased a five-point deficit and led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Two free throws by Taryn Blankenship, a 6-1 Lady Cougar freshman, extended their lead to 16-12 to open the second quarter, but after Fleenor scored with 3:04 left in the first half, Cox struck with a 3-pointer from the left baseline and then another from the top of the key to surge her team back in front. Then Elizabeth Heck ran down a missed shot and led Cox on a fastbreak for another two points and a 25-21 lead with 1:16 to go. Sawyers stole the ball in the frontcourt and laid it in for two points at the halftime buzzer to make it 27-21.

In the third quarter, the Lady Bears reverted to some of the same questionable shot selection that had nearly cost them in their tournament opener against Salem on Wednesday night, and the Lady Cougars made them pay the full price for these errors. Akers opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer and a fastbreak layup before Fleenor scored on a putback to give Pulaski a 28-27 lead. Sawyers drove the lane and hit a floater to put her team back on top, but two free throws by Blankenship and then a three-ball by Russell put the Lady Cougars in front. Mount Airy scored just one free throw the rest of the quarter, as Pulaski cruised to a 37-30 edge by the end of the quarter.

“It was tough for us to find good looks offensively with their size,” said Mayfield, “but we have to get better at jump-stopping and going up strong to finish, rather than try to finesse the ball and hope that we get a call that’s going to bail us out.”

Cox’ 18 first-half points led Mount Airy. Sawyers had 16, while Cooke and Hollingsworth each scored four and Flippen had two. Fleenor led Pulaski with 17 points, followed by Akers with 11 and Blankenship with nine.

The Lady Bears, who surged into the No. 1 spot in the MaxPreps 1A rankings after their win over Forbush on Thursday night, will resume play on Jan. 2, 2019 at home against Morehead.

Virginia’s No. 8-ranked 4A team hands MA first loss, 48-44

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

