Bears fall in Frank Spencer final

Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy finished in second place in the Pepsi Bracket of the 44th Annual Frank Spencer Holiday Classic. - Cory Smith | The News Granite Bear seniors Greg Greene (left) and Alex Hall (right) were named to the All-Tournament team. - Cory Smith | The News Granite Bear head coach Bryan Hayes lectures his team during a third-quarter timeout. - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Dre Dobson get a halfcourt steal in Friday’s game against East Forsyth. - - Cory Smith | The News Greg Greene had 11 points and eight rebounds in Friday’s 59-47 loss to East Forsyth. - -

WINSTON-SALEM — The comeback kids finally met their match in the form of an impressive East Forsyth squad in the championship of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic.

No. 3 seeded Mount Airy (4-3) trailed at halftime of all three games in the Pepsi bracket in the 44th installation of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic. The Granite Bears rallied to defeat No. 6 North Surry in the first round and No. 2 Atkins in the semifinals, but failed to overcome the 4A Eagles in the ‘ship. East Forsyth won the game 59-47.

The Eagles trailed for just 1:43 in Friday’s game, with Mount Airy’s biggest lead coming at 9-6. The Bears were heavily out-sized due in large part to East’s 6-foot-7 tournament MVP Zyun Reeves. Mount Airy tried out-shooting the Eagles, but shot just 5-for-20 from beyond the arc. Reeves, meanwhile, finished with 14 points and 11 boards.

East began the game in a 2-3 zone to keep Mount Airy from driving in the lane. This didn’t hinder the Bears at first. Jordan Newsome hit a jump-shot and 3-pointer for Mount Airy’s first five points. Greg Greene, who was named to the All-Tournament team, scored the first Mount Airy points in the paint after Jaedon Hill passed his way out of a double team to the open Greene.

East Forsyth’s first 10 points came from four different players. Khaliq McCummings started the trend of pounding the ball inside that was followed up by teammates Matt Rivers, Will Rhodes, and Dallas Bankhead. Reeves operated from the high post and, while he scored just two points in the first quarter, played key role in distributing.

The 9-6 lead of Mount Airy was eliminated following an 8-0 Eagle run. A pair of free throws from Holden Poindexter broke the Bears’ dry spell, but turnovers cost Mount Airy and allowed East to take a 20-11 lead at the end of the first.

Reeves increased the lead to 13 in the second quarter with two field goals off offensive rebounds. This forced Mount Airy to switch to a zone defense as well, but East responded with its first 3-pointer of the game from Rhodes.

The Eagles biggest lead of the quarter came at 29-14 when Mount Airy got caught up shooting 3-pointers. The first triple fell for the Bears at 4:32 from the hands of Greene. The senior added another triple 60 seconds later to make it 31-20, and Alex Hall’s first points of the night cut the lead to single digits. Hall was also named to the All-Tournament Team.

Jalen Thorns got his only points of the game for East with a put-back stemming from an offensive rebound. Savon Brintley added another field goal to give the Eagles a 35-22 halftime lead.

Hill came to Mount Airy’s rescue against Atkins with 12 points in the second half. It appeared that Hill was on his way to a similar performance when he scored the first seven points of the half for the Granite Bears. This run cut the lead to 37-29 at 6:02 in the third quarter.

The Eagles emerged from a timeout with new life. Brintley knocked down back-to-back free throws and added a field goal to extend the lead back to double-digits. McCummings converted an and-one layup to pull his team ahead 44-29.

Perhaps Mount Airy’s best chance of a comeback was sparked with a triple from Newsome. Three made free throws from Hall, a steal and dunk from Greene, and a transition layup from Newsome capped off a 10-0 run and cut the gap to 44-39.

Traded baskets made it 46-41 with 1:13 left in the third quarter. East scored five points in the final minute, including a 3-pointer from Rhodes as time expired, to go back up by 10.

Mount Airy’s strategy to speed the game up nearly gave it the lead, but the Bears’ shooting streak ended while the Eagles continued to pound the ball inside. Brintley and Reeves combined for all of East Forsyth’s eight points in the fourth quarter. While the total points scored wasn’t through the roof, the Eagles limited Mount Airy to just seven points in the quarter to win the game 59-47.

Newsome, Brintley, and Reeves each had 14 points, followed by Rhodes with 12, Greene and McCummings with 11, and Hill with nine.

Mount Airy returns to the court on January 2 when it hosts Morehead.

Bears out-sized by Eagles

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

