While both of Mount Airy’s teams played their way into the championship games of their holiday tournaments on Thursday night, both East Surry and Surry Central teams and the North Surry women began play in the Bojangles Holiday Classic at Starmount High School and the North Surry men continued play in the consolation bracket of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic’s Pepsi Bracket.

After losing in the first round of the Frank Spencer against Mount Airy, the Greyhounds got back on track with a come-from-behind 42-39 victory over South Stokes at Parkland High School. North Surry outscored the Sauras 13-8 in the fourth quarter to end a five-game losing streak and advance to the fifth-place game of the Pepsi Bracket today.

North Surry (2-5) led 25-18 at halftime, but scored just four points in the third quarter and saw South Stokes (3-8) lead by a basket going to the final period. The Hounds bounced back in the fourth and will play Glenn at 12:30 p.m. for fifth in the bracket. Glenn defeated Carver 41-28 in its consolation game on Thursday.

In the Bojangles Holiday Classic, East Surry’s men held off Forbush for a 75-71 victory and the Lady Cardinals routed Elkin 56-15. Surry Central’s teams both played East Wilkes. The men lost 58-56, but the Lady Eagles steamrolled them 57-15 to improve to 8-1. Meanwhile, the Lady Greyhounds handed Forsyth Home Educators its first defeat after an 11-0 start, downing the Hawks 51-31.