Bears headed to Frank Spencer Finals

Cory Smith | The News Jordan Newsome (12) elevates for a breakaway layup against Atkins. - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy freshman Brooks Sizemore (5) confronts an Atkins defender. - Cory Smith | The News Greg Greene (4) led the Granite Bears with 27 points and 13 rebounds in Thursday’s win. - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Jaedon Hill (22) scored a career-high 18 points against Atkins in the Frank Spencer semi’s. - -

WINSTON-SALEM — For the second time in three years, the Mount Airy Bears are headed to the finals of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic.

The No. 3 seeded Bears put on another second-half spectacle in Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum to defeat the No. 2 seeded Atkins Camels 74-63. Mount Airy will face top-seed East Forsyth in the Pepsi Bracket championship.

Bryan Hayes’ team found themselves behind at the half for the second night in a row, trailing Atkins 37-32 after the Camels led by as many as eight. Against North Surry, it was Alex Hall’s career-high 14 points, all scored in the second half, that led the Bears’ comeback victory. It was Jaedon Hill’s turn to set a career-high in points against Atkins, dropping 12 of his 17 points in the second half.

Following a relatively quiet first-round game for Mount Airy’s Greg Greene, in which the senior recorded “just” 16 points, Greene led the Granite Bears with 27 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. Greene notched his fourth double-double of the season in Thursday’s game and was just three assists shy of his first career triple-double.

Mount Airy (4-2) opened the game with a 3-pointer from Jordan Newsome. This would be Mount Airy’s only lead of the first quarter, as Atkins scored the next 11 points. Trey Baker, who finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for the Camels, responded with a quick triple on the other end.

Atkins (8-3) forced turnovers on four straight Granite Bear possessions to take an 11-3 lead. Mount Airy finally possessed the ball long enough for Hill to knock down his first triple of the game at 4:41. Atkins could have built an ever bigger lead had they not shot 3-for-8 from the charity stripe in the quarter.

Putbacks from Greene slowly got the Bears back in the game. A three from Hall tied the game at 16, but Atkins scored the next five points. Greene scored points 17 and 18 for the Bears from the line before baskets from Charlie Walker and Travis Edwards put the Camels up 25-18 at the end of one.

Mount Airy’s zone defense forced Atkins to the perimeter after the Camels scored their opening basket. Atkins was held scoreless for nearly 2:30 of game time, since its only opportunities were at the free-throw line and they kept missing. Atkins finished the game shooting just 10-of-22 at the line.

Three made free throws and a field goal from Greene cut the lead to four. Hall connected on a deep 3-pointer to make it a one-point game before Avante Matthews broke Atkins’ scoreless streak at 5:26.

Dre Dobson and Hill went a perfect 4-of-4 from the line to put Mount Airy up 30-29. Baker nailed a 3-pointer to give Atkins the lead once again with 2:59 left in the half. Holden Poindexter tied the game at 32 with his first field goal of the game, but a three and late field goal from Arrington Jones put Atkins up five at the mid-point.

Mount Airy quickly cut the game to just a point with quick points from Greene and Newsome. Though Atkins jumped back ahead 40-36, Greene and Hall made back-to-back 3-pointers to take a 42-40 lead.

The teams’ traded points until the game was tied at 46. With 1:23 left in the third, Mount Airy began to step up its passing game. After just six total assists in the first half, the Bears would carve up the Camels defense until an open shot presented itself. Mount Airy had 15 assists in the second half.

The Bears’ passing offense led 52-46 at the end of the third. Atkins cut the game to four points with two made free throws from Jones, but Mount Airy’s offense began to overwhelm the Camels.

Hill and Greene combined for 15 of the Bears 22 fourth-quarter points. The duo took turns assisting each other as the lead grew to double digits.

Atkins’ offense hit a roadblock when Jones went down with an injury, but the junior guard returned a few minutes later and still led the team with 16 points.

The Camels had chances to score with the clock stopped inside two minutes. Jones and Jalente Edwards shot just 3-of-6 in this span to all but end the comeback hopes. Mount Airy maintained the lead and won the game 74-63, ending Atkins’ four-game win streak.

The last time Mount Airy went to the championship of the Pepsi Bracket, they won the 2016 tournament by defeating 4A Parkland 69-66.

Mount Airy’s 2018 opponent is another 4A team, East Forsyth. The Eagles (4-3) defeated Carver 50-40 in the first round and North Forsyth 57-42 to reach the championship game.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

