All’s well that ends well

GALAX — The Battle of the Borders Christmas Tournament isn’t going to be the walk in the park for Mount Airy that it was a year ago. But the Lady Bears still got their title defense off to the right start.

Playing in the tournament hosted by former MAHS head coach Howard Mayo and his Galax team, Mount Airy outscored Salem High School 16-3 down the stretch of Wednesday night’s first-round game and came away with a 52-42 victory.

The Lady Bears trailed 39-36 until senior Bailey Flippen knocked down a 3-pointer from the left baseline that seemed to swing the game’s momentum back in the direction of Mount Airy (5-0). Salem, a 4A school from Virginia’s River Ridge Conference, had retaken the lead with an 8-2 run to open the fourth quarter and appeared to be the fresher team.

“We know we still have some growth to do,” said Mount Airy head coach Angela Mayfield. “We keep seeing things that we can get better at. There’s a lot of little things we’re working on and doing in games, but a lot that we’re not. It’s all about getting better right now.

“This was the kind of battle that you have in the playoffs. A very physical game. We have to keep finding ways to win tough games like that.”

With the victory, the Lady Bears will face area rival Forbush in the semifinals for the second year in a row. The Lady Falcons (7-2) clobbered Grayson Co. (Va.) 61-18 in the game immediately preceding Mount Airy’s.

The game was a test of wills between Salem, a larger and more physical team, and the Lady Bears, who possessed more quickness. Mount Airy’s Shaunae Sawyers opened the scoring with a floater for a 3-pointer 90 seconds into the contest, but her team struggled badly with shooting for the rest of the opening period. With the Lady Bears missing several layups and short jumpers, the Spartans went on an 11-1 run and led by seven before Sawyers got inside for a foul and two free throws, then hit Tessa Stovall running out on a fast break for two points. Salem led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The second eight minutes started off well for the Spartans, as well. Salem matched its biggest lead at 17-10 two and a half minutes into the period before Mount Airy finally got its offense going. Baskets from Emma Hall, Elizabeth Heck and Kylie Hollingsworth moved the Lady Bears back within a point. Kennedy Scales answered with a score for the Spartans, but then Hall got open on the left baseline and swished a 3-pointer with 1:51 left in the first half to tie the score. Sawyers stole the ball near halfcourt and an easy layup put the Lady Bears back in front 21-19. It was 23-21 at the break.

Mount Airy led for almost the entire third quarter, but made several turnovers that prevented it from pulling away. Scales tied the game at 31 on a driving layup with 34 seconds left in the period, but a Hollingsworth free throw and a layup by Sofia Stafford put the Lady Bears up three with a quarter to go.

Salem made its move to open the fourth quarter. The Lady Bears’ only points in the first 4:18 of the final frame came when Flippen assisted Cox on a cut to the basket to tie the score at 36. However, Salem scored the next three points from the free-throw line before Flippen slipped open on the baseline and let fly to tie the score again with 3:42 to play. Salem head coach Dewayne Harrell called for time, but Mount Airy came out with the defensive intensity turned up to 11, and at the 2:43 mark, a melee in the backcourt led to the kind of havoc the Lady Bears like to create. Sawyers snatched a loose ball and scored an and-one basket. Seconds later, Hanne Cooke stole the ball in the frontcourt and took it the other way for two, and all of a sudden Mount Airy led by five. Flippen knocked down a pair of free throws at 1:59 for a 46-39 lead. Salem never got closer than four, after that, as Heck made a steal and a key offensive rebound, while Alyssa Cox and Sawyers iced the game from the free-throw line.

“We had some nice moments once we finally settled down,” said Mayfield. “We decided to attack the ball, and attack the gaps and good passes and be strong with the ball. That just wasn’t the case for the middle section of the game.”

Sawyers led everyone with 18 points. Cox had seven, Hollingsworth, Flippen and Hall five each, Cooke and Heck four each, and Stafford and Stovall each had two. Scales led Salem with 11.

In the other games played on Wednesday, Pulaski County beat Galax 53-41 and West Stokes downed Alleghany 53-48. Pulaski and West Stokes, both 7-2 on the season, will play in the other semifinal today.

