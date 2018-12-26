Deck the “Hall”

Alex Hall’s career-high 14 points (15) helped propel Mount Airy over North Surry in the Frank Spencer Classic. - Dre Dobson (3) drives past North Surry’s Nick Badgett in Wednesday’s game. - Greyhound Wesley Nichols gets off a quick layup attempt inside Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. - North Surry’s Nick Badgett (3) swats a Granite Bear shot off the backboard. - -

WINSTON-SALEM — The match-up of Mount Airy and North Surry on the hardwood has proved to be the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season.

The Granite Bears and Greyhounds faced each other for the third time in three weeks on Wednesday. The first victory went to the Greyhounds in Ron King Gymnasium, while the second saw Mount Airy emerge victorious on its home gym.

It was only fitting that the rubber match be held on a bigger stage. Mount Airy won the third installation of the Hounds-Bears game 46-36 to advance in the annual Frank Spencer Holiday Classic.

It was a day of career highs for Mount Airy (3-2) in their comeback victory in the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Alex Hall brought the Bears back from a 13-point halftime deficit by scoring all of his career-best 14 points in the third and fourth quarters.

Greg Greene, who averaged 28.5 points coming into Wednesday’s game, led the Bears with 16 points, but made his mark on the boards with 13 rebounds. After just one game of more than six rebounds in 2017-2018, Greene has now surpassed that mark in four of the Bears’ five games this season. His performance against North Surry moves his season average to 26 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Despite the final outcome, Greene’s field goal at 6:28 in the first quarter marked the only score of the period for Mount Airy. Nick Badgett scored the first four points of the game for North Surry and then had the dish to Brett Johnson for a triple.

A 3-pointer from Eli Riggs forced Bryan Hayes to call a timeout down 10-2 with 5:05 left in the first quarter.

The break did little to stop the Greyhounds’ momentum. Carson Draughn knocked down a pair of free throws to make it a 10-point lead for North.

It wasn’t until the 2:32 mark of the first that Mount Airy grabbed its first rebound. The Bears gave up numerous second-chance opportunities after failing to grab defensive boards.

Chase Swartz capped off the quarter for North Surry (1-5) with a 10-footer to go up 14-2.

A backcourt steal and dunk from Greene broke Mount Airy’s near seven-minute scoring drought. Dre Dobson found Tyler Sheets for a 3-pointer soon after that cut the deficit to seven.

Back-to-back buckets from Badgett put the Hounds up 18-7. North Surry had chances to go up even more by entering the bonus at 4:00, but missed its next four free throws. The Greyhounds also had the advantage with Greene off the court after the senior picked up his third foul.

Badgett made the Hounds’ first two free throws of the quarter with a pair at 51.7. Mount Airy responded with a late field goal from Brooks Sizemore, but the Hounds put two more on the board after Swartz converted from the charity stripe with six seconds left in the half.

The third quarter looked just like the first quarter, but it was like the teams switched jerseys. Turnovers doomed the Hounds as Mount Airy scored the first 12 points of the half.

Holden Poindexter knocked down a 3-pointer begin the run at 5:59. Jordan Newsome converted on a steal 16 seconds later, followed by Hall’s first two points of the night to force a Greyhound timeout.

A free throw from Greene and layup from Jaedon Hill put Mount Airy within four. Still scoreless, North Surry dug even deeper by committing its sixth team foul at 3:39.

Mount Airy made it to 24-23 before North Surry scored. Nichols converted a pass from Badgett to keep the lead alive.

It wouldn’t last, however, as a Hall field goal and converted three-point play by Greene put Mount Airy up 28-26. Badgett scored four points for North Surry in the final 1:20 to match Hall’s final basket of the third, making it 30-30 heading into the fourth quarter.

Hall knocked down a triple at 7:05 to give the Granite Bears another lead. It only lasted about a minute, however, after buckets from Badgett and Carson Draughn.

A Hall free throw and Greene 3-pointer soon gave Mount Airy a 37-34 lead, one they would not surrender for the game’s remainder.

North Surry’s final points came from a Badgett baseline drive to make it 39-36. Mount Airy scored the final seven points of the game to advance in the winner’s portion of the Pepsi Bracket.

Badgett led all scorers with 18, followed by Greene with 16, Hall with 14, and Swartz with six.

The Bears will face No. 2 Atkins (8-2) at 4 p.m. at LJVM Coliseum, while North Surry will face No. 7 South Stokes (3-7) at 11 a.m. at Parkland High School.

Alex Hall’s career-high 14 points (15) helped propel Mount Airy over North Surry in the Frank Spencer Classic. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0719.jpg Alex Hall’s career-high 14 points (15) helped propel Mount Airy over North Surry in the Frank Spencer Classic. Dre Dobson (3) drives past North Surry’s Nick Badgett in Wednesday’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0697.jpg Dre Dobson (3) drives past North Surry’s Nick Badgett in Wednesday’s game. Greyhound Wesley Nichols gets off a quick layup attempt inside Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0744.jpg Greyhound Wesley Nichols gets off a quick layup attempt inside Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. North Surry’s Nick Badgett (3) swats a Granite Bear shot off the backboard. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0730.jpg North Surry’s Nick Badgett (3) swats a Granite Bear shot off the backboard.

Alex Hall’s 14 second-half points rally Bears

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith