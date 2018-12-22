Beginning of the Behrens Era

Cory Smith | The News Ryan Martin (13) led the Golden Eagles with 16 points in Friday’s loss to East Surry. - Cory Smith | The News Golden Eagle Noah Cox (00) boxes out Cardinal AJ Wilson. - Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Colby Guy (5) fades away on a jumper in the Cardinals’ 61-46 win over Surry Central. - Cory Smith | The News Quincy Smith finishes a transition layup against Surry Central. - -

DOBSON — Basketball season is finally here for all Surry County teams.

The combination of rain delays and deep playoff runs in football delayed the start of basketball season for many teams. East Surry celebrated its first week of basketball by traveling to face county foe Surry Central.

East Surry (1-1) defeated the Golden Eagles 61-44 for its first victory under new head coach Marty Behrens. Behrens and the Cardinals came up short, 59-56, in the team’s first game against North Wilkes.

Surry Central had the experience advantage coming into Friday’s game. The Eagles (3-5) began playing more than a month ago, debuting on September 20 against East Wilkes. Central and East traded leads throughout the first half before East went on a big run in the third quarter to pull out a W.

Cardinal senior AJ Wilson started things off with two baskets inside the paint to put East up 4-0. Nolan McMillen got the Eagles on the board at 6:01. A defensive rebound and full-court heave by Kevin Montero to Ryan Martin tied the game at 4-4.

Landon Stevens, who tied for the most Cardinal points with 11, nailed two 3-pointers in eight seconds to put East up 10-4. Martin cut the lead to 10-8 with back-to-back field goals, but Quincy Smith extended it back with the hoop and the harm on an and-one bucket.

McMillen cut the lead to just two with a 3-pointer with eight seconds on the clock. Stevens responded with his third triple of the quarter at the buzzer. East led 18-13 after eight minutes of play.

Numerous non-shooting fouls on both teams resulted in early bonuses. Central was able to get back in the game by capitalizing on their free throws while East struggled on the charity stripe.

The Cardinals missed three straight free throws on one-and-one opportunities to start the second quarter. In this time, Central’s McMillen went 3-for-4 from the line. Sy Kidd knocked down his first 3-pointer of the night and then forced a charge on the other end to swing momentum the Eagles’ way.

East scored its first foul shots of the quarter at 3:23 when Dillon Mosley went 2-for-2, giving the Cardinals a 22-21 lead. Martin moved into double digits with a 10-footer, but Colby Guy matched to put East back ahead.

Surry Central was able to mount a comeback by controlling the boards. The Eagles out-rebounded East Surry 10-3 in the second quarter. Had it not been for some ill-timed turnovers, Central could have led by more than one going into halftime.

After scoring just eight points in the second quarter, the Cardinals flipped a switch in the third quarter. East surpassed their second quarter point total less than three minutes into the third.

A 3-pointer from Guy at 5:35 forced a Central timeout after the Cardinals started with a 13-4 run.

Mosley put the Cardinals up 41-29 with consecutive layups. Levi Coe scored Central’s sixth and final point of the quarter at 2:55 to get to 31. East Surry out-scored the Eagles 20-5 in the third to take a 45-31 advantage.

Kidd scored his second triple of the game to cut the lead to 13 after an initial bucket from East. However, Mosley responded from downtown for his first 3-pointer to make it 50-34 in favor of East Surry.

The closest Central got to the Cardinals in the fourth quarter was after Kidd’s 3-pointer. East Surry couldn’t be stopped on offense as it plowed to a 61-44 win.

Martin led all scorers with 16, followed by Stevens and Mosley with 11, Wilson and McMillen with 10, and Cox and Guy with nine.

Ryan Martin (13) led the Golden Eagles with 16 points in Friday’s loss to East Surry. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0653.jpg Ryan Martin (13) led the Golden Eagles with 16 points in Friday’s loss to East Surry. Cory Smith | The News Golden Eagle Noah Cox (00) boxes out Cardinal AJ Wilson. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0628.jpg Golden Eagle Noah Cox (00) boxes out Cardinal AJ Wilson. Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Colby Guy (5) fades away on a jumper in the Cardinals’ 61-46 win over Surry Central. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0646.jpg East Surry’s Colby Guy (5) fades away on a jumper in the Cardinals’ 61-46 win over Surry Central. Cory Smith | The News Quincy Smith finishes a transition layup against Surry Central. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0604.jpg Quincy Smith finishes a transition layup against Surry Central. Cory Smith | The News

Cardinals coach gets first win`

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith